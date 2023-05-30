"Why would you spoil that rhythm?" - Sanjay Manjrekar slams GT think tank for interrupting Mohit Sharma in last over of IPL 2023 final 

Sanjay Manjrekar has questioned the Gujarat Titans (GT) team management for passing on messages to pacer Mohit Sharma in the crucial last over of the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

CSK were set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after the rain stopped play for a considerable amount of time after the first innings. The contest proved to be a thrilling one, with all three results looking likely towards the end.

The equation came down to 13 off six balls. Sharma was tasked with bowling the all-important last over. The seamer started off brilliantly, executing perfect yorkers. With 10 runs required from the final two balls, one of Gujarat's substitute players ran in the field with drinks and was seen having a word with the bowler.

Skipper Hardik Pandya also had a chat with Sharma. Manjrekar pointed out that the delay was unnecessary, as it disrupted the pacer's rhythm. Ravindra Jadeja hit a wonderful six, followed by a four, to take his team home.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, here what's Manjrekar said about Gujarat's tactics:

"Mohit Sharma is not somebody that we know is a yorker-bowler. His main strength is taking the pace off, and here, he was nailing the perfect yorkers. He was in a zone, three brilliant yorkers to dangerous batters. He has a drink!

"There are a couple of people who come around. When he was walking back to his bowling mark, he was looking calm and confident. Why would you spoil that rhythm?"

The defending champions suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket defeat (DLS method) in the summit clash as MS Dhoni and Co. clinched their fifth IPL title.

"The closer it got, the more complicated it got" - Tom Moody on Mohit Sharma's final over

During the discussion, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody also echoed the same sentiments as Sanjay Manjrekar, claiming that the GT think tank spoiled Mohit Sharma's momentum prior to the last two balls.

He highlighted that the bowler seemed to be very confident and opined that Gujarat should have backed him to execute his plans, elaborating:

"He [Mohit Sharma] was absolutely spot on, wasn't he? His first two or three balls were the perfect yorkers, and it was nearly like the closer it got the more complicated it got with regards to the interference of Mohit Sharma. The input from the captain and the discussions around what should be done.

"When you have that type of momentum, when you have that type of confidence in what you do, you'd expect that the is pretty confident and knows what he is doing. I just felt that layer of stalling of that over may have just broken the momentum, from a bowler's perspective."

Notably, Sharma was one of the top performers with the ball for Hardik Pandya and Co. this season. With 27 wickets from 14 outings, the 34-year-old finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for the team.

