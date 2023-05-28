Why will Gujarat Titans be declared winners if IPL 2023 gets washed out on reserve day?

Gujarat Titans will win IPL 2023 if the reserve day for the final match gets abandoned as well. The IPL 2023 Final is scheduled to take place between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The match was supposed to begin at 7:30 pm IST. However, as of now, rain has delayed the proceedings, and the toss has not happened as well. The latest weather update from Ahmedabad is that the rain has stopped and covers are coming off at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Since rain has stopped and resumed multiple times in Ahmedabad, fans have been looking at the rule book of the IPL. The rules state that there is a reserve day in place if the final does not take place tonight. The reserve day is tomorrow i.e. Monday, May 29.

As per the rules, if rain does not stop tomorrow as well, and even a Super Over (one-over eliminator) is not possible, then the team that finishes higher in the points table will win the trophy.

GT topped the points table with 10 wins from 14 matches. CSK finished second with 17 points, having recorded eight wins, five losses and one no result.

What is the cut-off time for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings?

The cut-off time for a 20-over match is 9:35 pm IST. The overs will start reducing if the match starts after 9:35 pm IST. As per a graphic shared by a broadcaster, fans will get a 19-over match if the match begins at 9:45 pm IST. Here is the list for other start times:

15-overs-a-side match if match starts at 10:30 pm IST.

12-overs-a-side match if match starts at 11:00 pm IST.

9-overs-a-side match if match starts at 11:30 pm IST.

You can follow the live updates about the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match right here. The match should hopefully start soon.

