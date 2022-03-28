×
"You're rubbish Joe, just not captain material"- Twitterati brutally slams Joe Root after England lose Test series against West Indies 

Balakrishna
Modified Mar 28, 2022 12:07 AM IST
The English Test team slumped to yet another Test series defeat under the leadership of Joe Root. A spirited West Indies side won the 3-match series by a 1-0 margin after an assertive victory in the third Test on Sunday morning. It prompted the Twitterverse to call out the 31-year-old for his allegedly ineffective captaincy in the Test format.

The third Test was a series decider as the first two matches ended in a draw. England batted first after Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite chose to bowl on winning the toss. West Indies pacers wreaked havoc on the English batting line-up and reduced them to 114/9 by exploiting pace-friendly conditions.

Jack Leach (41*) and Saqib Mahmood (49) put on a rearguard effort with their 90-run partnership to lend some respectability to England's first innings total (204). Jayden Seales picked up three wickets, while Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Kyle Mayers picked up two wickets apiece.

England began their second innings with a 93-run deficit. A familiar script unfolded yet again as England's batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards and was skittled out for 120.

Medium-pacer Kyle Mayers (5/18) was the wrecker-in-chief for West Indies with his five-wicket haul. The hosts then chased down a paltry target of 28 in 4.5 overs to seal the series. Joe Root (0 and 5) failed in both innings of this game.

Joe Root faces ire of English fans

With Root at the helm, England have managed to win only one Test match in their previous 17 games. This has led to widespread criticism of his leadership abilities from fans and critics as he has failed to produce results for a long time now.

They took to Twitter to voice the same concerns. The Twitterati demanded that the ECB sack Joe Root after witnessing his repeated failures.

Here are some of the most notable reactions:

@bbctms You're rubbish Joe. Just not Captain material. #WIvENG
England 120 all out! What happened @MichaelVaughan was this Extras guy unavailable due to IPL or what? 😜 #WIvENG #IPL2022 https://t.co/lSetnPSif5
@ECB_cricket @hantscricket Is anyone awake at the ECB when it comes to the red ball game? Don’t we care anymore? It’s embarrassing. #WIvENG
Do us a favour Joe Root - step down. #WIvENG
Joe Root after seeing England dominate Windies in first 2 TestsJoe Root after losing the series 0-1#WIvENG #ENGvWI#Cricket https://t.co/V3jJd71iFj
England Cricket Is Bleeding 🩸#englandcricket #WIvENG #JoeRoot
@englandcricket have NO ANSWERS to what is happening to their Test team. That is the truth. NO ONE has NO ANSWERS. Undoubtedly now, end @root66 as captain as well. All this said, what a performance from @windiescricket! What a series win! #ENGvWI #WIvENG
Now its time for ECB to host Zimbabwe and make some awesome records like PCB do. #WIvENG
Pound-for-pound, is this England’s worst test side in the last 30 years?#WivEng #England #Cricket #CricketTwitter
My reaction to Root's tepid post match remarks can be summed up thus👇After the last 12 months and *one* win in 17 Tests talk of playing "really good cricket" and "big shifts forward" cuts no ice.It's time. #CricketTwitter #WIvENG https://t.co/NAUtYAjqV2
The boot for Root? Leach unto the breach? Yes, I see Jack to lead the pack once Joe has had the sack etc etc...#ENGLAND #WIvEng
Joe Root is running out of nadirs#ENGvWI #WIvENG
@bbctms Root is becoming selfish in wanting to carry on now... 70 tests as the captain is more than enough, this nonsense of there is no one else, must stop ...there is ALWAYS someone else ! This test and some of his captaincy, was abject to put it mildly... Time to go. #WIvENG #WivsEng
Root has surely got to go as Captain. Bring back Burns as skip, or Stokes can skip. #WIvENG #Cricket
Absolute, complete denial the lot of them! They’re reacting as if they haven’t just lost the bloody series!!! #WIvENG twitter.com/btsportcricket…
England have 4 world class players… and left 2 at home. Of course they didn’t win! #WIvENG
#WIvENG How can he still say he’s passionate about taking the team forward after winning ONE Test out of 17. If he’s that deluded then he needs firing today along with most of the team, selectors and batting coaches.
Ab Australia ko samajh aa gaya hoga ki iss England team ko iss baar Ashes mein harakar unhone koi teer nahin maara. 😜#WIvENG #RichardsBothamTrophy
Joe looks tired. #WIvENG https://t.co/6Wbj1lA03R
🎉 THE WINNING MOMENTS 🎉Emphatic victory for West Indies as they stun England with a 10-wicket win 👋#WTC23 #WIvENGhttps://t.co/Jo5P2RQKhR

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
