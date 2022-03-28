"You're rubbish Joe, just not captain material"- Twitterati brutally slams Joe Root after England lose Test series against West Indies 

The English Test team slumped to yet another Test series defeat under the leadership of Joe Root. A spirited West Indies side won the 3-match series by a 1-0 margin after an assertive victory in the third Test on Sunday morning. It prompted the Twitterverse to call out the 31-year-old for his allegedly ineffective captaincy in the Test format.
The third Test was a series decider as the first two matches ended in a draw. England batted first after Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite chose to bowl on winning the toss. West Indies pacers wreaked havoc on the English batting line-up and reduced them to 114/9 by exploiting pace-friendly conditions.
Jack Leach (41*) and Saqib Mahmood (49) put on a rearguard effort with their 90-run partnership to lend some respectability to England's first innings total (204). Jayden Seales picked up three wickets, while Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Kyle Mayers picked up two wickets apiece.
England began their second innings with a 93-run deficit. A familiar script unfolded yet again as England's batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards and was skittled out for 120.
Medium-pacer Kyle Mayers (5/18) was the wrecker-in-chief for West Indies with his five-wicket haul. The hosts then chased down a paltry target of 28 in 4.5 overs to seal the series. Joe Root (0 and 5) failed in both innings of this game.
Joe Root faces ire of English fans
With Root at the helm, England have managed to win only one Test match in their previous 17 games. This has led to widespread criticism of his leadership abilities from fans and critics as he has failed to produce results for a long time now.
They took to Twitter to voice the same concerns. The Twitterati demanded that the ECB sack Joe Root after witnessing his repeated failures.
Here are some of the most notable reactions:
