"You're rubbish Joe, just not captain material"- Twitterati brutally slams Joe Root after England lose Test series against West Indies 

The English Test team slumped to yet another Test series defeat under the leadership of Joe Root. A spirited West Indies side won the 3-match series by a 1-0 margin after an assertive victory in the third Test on Sunday morning. It prompted the Twitterverse to call out the 31-year-old for his allegedly ineffective captaincy in the Test format.

The third Test was a series decider as the first two matches ended in a draw. England batted first after Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite chose to bowl on winning the toss. West Indies pacers wreaked havoc on the English batting line-up and reduced them to 114/9 by exploiting pace-friendly conditions.

Jack Leach (41*) and Saqib Mahmood (49) put on a rearguard effort with their 90-run partnership to lend some respectability to England's first innings total (204). Jayden Seales picked up three wickets, while Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Kyle Mayers picked up two wickets apiece.

England began their second innings with a 93-run deficit. A familiar script unfolded yet again as England's batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards and was skittled out for 120.

Medium-pacer Kyle Mayers (5/18) was the wrecker-in-chief for West Indies with his five-wicket haul. The hosts then chased down a paltry target of 28 in 4.5 overs to seal the series. Joe Root (0 and 5) failed in both innings of this game.

Joe Root faces ire of English fans

With Root at the helm, England have managed to win only one Test match in their previous 17 games. This has led to widespread criticism of his leadership abilities from fans and critics as he has failed to produce results for a long time now.

They took to Twitter to voice the same concerns. The Twitterati demanded that the ECB sack Joe Root after witnessing his repeated failures.

Here are some of the most notable reactions:

CW @Groggwire @ECB_cricket @hantscricket Is anyone awake at the ECB when it comes to the red ball game? Don’t we care anymore? It’s embarrassing. #WIvENG @ECB_cricket @hantscricket Is anyone awake at the ECB when it comes to the red ball game? Don’t we care anymore? It’s embarrassing. #WIvENG

freddie @freddieminelli Do us a favour Joe Root - step down. #WIvENG Do us a favour Joe Root - step down. #WIvENG

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43



Joe Root after losing the series 0-1



#WIvENG

#ENGvWI

#Cricket Joe Root after seeing England dominate Windies in first 2 TestsJoe Root after losing the series 0-1 Joe Root after seeing England dominate Windies in first 2 TestsJoe Root after losing the series 0-1#WIvENG #ENGvWI#Cricket https://t.co/V3jJd71iFj

Ani @anirudhani_



All this said, what a performance from



#ENGvWI #WIvENG @englandcricket have NO ANSWERS to what is happening to their Test team. That is the truth. NO ONE has NO ANSWERS. Undoubtedly now, end @root66 as captain as well.All this said, what a performance from @windiescricket ! What a series win! @englandcricket have NO ANSWERS to what is happening to their Test team. That is the truth. NO ONE has NO ANSWERS. Undoubtedly now, end @root66 as captain as well. All this said, what a performance from @windiescricket! What a series win! #ENGvWI #WIvENG

Atul patel @OriginalVikings Now its time for ECB to host Zimbabwe and make some awesome records like PCB do. #WIvENG Now its time for ECB to host Zimbabwe and make some awesome records like PCB do. #WIvENG

Duke and Kookaburra @d_ktalkballs



After the last 12 months and *one* win in 17 Tests talk of playing "really good cricket" and "big shifts forward" cuts no ice.



It's time.



#CricketTwitter #WIvENG My reaction to Root's tepid post match remarks can be summed up thusAfter the last 12 months and *one* win in 17 Tests talk of playing "really good cricket" and "big shifts forward" cuts no ice.It's time. My reaction to Root's tepid post match remarks can be summed up thus👇After the last 12 months and *one* win in 17 Tests talk of playing "really good cricket" and "big shifts forward" cuts no ice.It's time. #CricketTwitter #WIvENG https://t.co/NAUtYAjqV2

Leonard Odicean @Odicean

#ENGLAND

#WIvEng The boot for Root? Leach unto the breach? Yes, I see Jack to lead the pack once Joe has had the sack etc etc... The boot for Root? Leach unto the breach? Yes, I see Jack to lead the pack once Joe has had the sack etc etc...#ENGLAND #WIvEng

A***** @anmol3 #WivsEng @bbctms Root is becoming selfish in wanting to carry on now... 70 tests as the captain is more than enough, this nonsense of there is no one else, must stop ...there is ALWAYS someone else ! This test and some of his captaincy, was abject to put it mildly... Time to go. #WIvENG @bbctms Root is becoming selfish in wanting to carry on now... 70 tests as the captain is more than enough, this nonsense of there is no one else, must stop ...there is ALWAYS someone else ! This test and some of his captaincy, was abject to put it mildly... Time to go. #WIvENG #WivsEng

Paul @GforGinner England have 4 world class players… and left 2 at home. Of course they didn’t win! #WIvENG England have 4 world class players… and left 2 at home. Of course they didn’t win! #WIvENG

Max Headroom @MaxHeadr #WIvENG How can he still say he’s passionate about taking the team forward after winning ONE Test out of 17. If he’s that deluded then he needs firing today along with most of the team, selectors and batting coaches. #WIvENG How can he still say he’s passionate about taking the team forward after winning ONE Test out of 17. If he’s that deluded then he needs firing today along with most of the team, selectors and batting coaches.

Scrooge McDuck @CricCrazyAnurag

#WIvENG #RichardsBothamTrophy Ab Australia ko samajh aa gaya hoga ki iss England team ko iss baar Ashes mein harakar unhone koi teer nahin maara. Ab Australia ko samajh aa gaya hoga ki iss England team ko iss baar Ashes mein harakar unhone koi teer nahin maara. 😜#WIvENG #RichardsBothamTrophy

CricWick @CricWick THE WINNING MOMENTS



Emphatic victory for West Indies as they stun England with a 10-wicket win



#WTC23 #WIvENG



THE WINNING MOMENTSEmphatic victory for West Indies as they stun England with a 10-wicket win 🎉 THE WINNING MOMENTS 🎉Emphatic victory for West Indies as they stun England with a 10-wicket win 👋#WTC23 #WIvENGhttps://t.co/Jo5P2RQKhR

Edited by Akshay Saraswat