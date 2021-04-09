"Wicket-keepers are natural leaders" - Deep Dasgupta

If Dinesh Karthik had stayed on as Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain, five out of eight teams would have had wicket-keepers as leaders of their respective teams this year. With the likes of MS Dhoni (CSK), Rishab Pant (Delhi Capitals), KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) and Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) at the helm of affairs, there is certainly a big connection here.

While a very common example of seeing a wicket-keeper as a good leader would be to point to MS Dhoni, many can argue that is a one in a million case. However, that is not the case as demonstrated by the choice of captaincy of the teams for this year's IPL.

Former Indian stumper Deep Dasgupta has seen the connection between wicket-keeping and leadership.

“Without the badge of being the captain also, wicket-keepers are fielding captains. They are natural leaders,” Deep, who has led his stateside Bengal to two Ranji Trophy finals, told Sportskeeda hours before IPL’s first game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Friday.

“You have to understand the role of the captain in a team and it is to get the squad together. I don’t think there is a better choice than a wicket-keeper doing that. While batting, captain doesn’t have much of a role but while fielding you have to lead the side on your own. At that hour, who is the most active guy on the field?” Deep asked.

Rishabh Pant is the captain for Delhi Capitals

Of course, it’s the wicket-keeper, who is constantly watching from behind the stumps and that makes a lot of difference in terms of viewing the game also. “If you are behind the stumps, it is a part of the job to lead the side whether you are a captain or not,” Deep suggested.

Wicket-keepers are natural leaders and good batsmen as well

Who would forget how Dhoni used to be the de-facto captain of the Indian team after passing on the captaincy baton to Virat Kohli? It came down to a situation where Dhoni had to do his bit more because of his responsibility and experience. The acumen of the wicket-keepers are so good that some of the best batsmen in Indian cricket are all wicket-keepers.

The surge of batting talent through IPL has also seen the birth of Ishan Kishan and gone are the days when the critics questioned the presence of four wicket-keepers in the playing XI like it happened in the 2019 World Cup semi-final game against New Zealand. In that match, India had four wicket-keepers in Dhoni, Pant, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik. They are there because they are the best!