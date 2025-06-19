Wife Charulatha shares picture of Sanju Samson attending MINY vs TSK MLC 2025 match [In Picture]

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson's wife Charulatha shared a picture of the cricketer attending the MLC 2025 game between MI New York and Texas Super Kings. The game was played in Oakland on Saturday, June 14.
Charulatha shared a picture on her Instagram story, where Sanju Samson can be seen watching the game from the stands. He is seen dressed in a casual black t-shirt. In the picture on her story, players from MI New York and Texas Super Kings can also be seen. The picture also shows a part of the stadium with crowd watching the game.
Below is the screenshot of her Instagram story showing Sanju Samson watching the MLC 2025 game -
Samson was last seen playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the recently concluded IPL 2025 season.
Disappointing IPL 2025 season for Sanju Samson's RR
Sanju Samson was retained by RR for ₹18 crore ahead of the mega auctions for the IPL 2025 season. Samson also continued as captain of the team. However, he played the initial few matches as an impact player due to his injury which did not allow him to keep wickets.
Further, owing to the injury, he also had to miss a few games in the season, which saw Riyan Parag leading the team in his absence. Samson played only nine matches in the entire season. His form with the bat in these games was not as great either.
The right-hander managed to score just 285 runs from nine innings at an average of 35.62 and a strike-rate of 140.39 with just one half-century. Samson's form and absence in many games throughout the season also reflected in the overall performance of the team.
Rajasthan not only failed to make it to the playoffs but also had a disappointing campaign. They finished ninth on the table, managing to win just four out of their 14 matches, gathering eight points.
Recently, Samson put up a cryptic post, which hinted at a possible change of franchise for him in the next season of the IPL. However, there is no confirmation on the same and it remains to be seen whether he will continue for RR or not.
