"Wife to the rescue" - Suryakumar Yadav relishes gluten-free pizza ahead of IND vs NZ ODIs 

Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav enjoyed a gluten-free pizza night alongside his wife Devisha Shetty ahead of the side's upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Suryakumar, in his latest Instagram story, gave fans a glimpse of the pizza baked by Devisha.

Thanking his better half, the swashbuckling batter wrote "Wife to the rescue" along with a red heart emoji while sharing a boomerang video.

Notably, Suryakumar continued his stellar batting form in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against New Zealand. With 124 runs in two outings, he finished as the leading run-getter of the rubber.

The right-handed batter dazzled viewers in the second T20I, slamming a scintillating century against a formidable Kiwi bowling attack. With his unbeaten knock of 111, Suryakumar was instrumental in the Men in Blue securing a decisive 65-run win in the encounter.

#TeamIndia | #NZvIND Suryakumar Yadav continued his outstanding run of form with the bat and bagged the Player of the Series award Suryakumar Yadav continued his outstanding run of form with the bat and bagged the Player of the Series award 👏👏#TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/OPmSnMFhLv

The 32-year-old currently occupies the top spot in the ICC rankings for batters in the shortest format. Furthermore, he is the highest run-scorer in T20Is in the calendar year, mustering 1164 runs in just 31 matches.

Suryakumar Yadav is a part of India's ODI squad for New Zealand series

Following the completion of the T20I fixtures, India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in three ODI matches, starting on Friday, November 25.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan will captain the side for the series in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. While several senior players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the fixtures, Suryakumar Yadav will be seen in action during the series.

The opening encounter is scheduled to be played at Eden Park in Auckland. The second and third ODIs will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton and Hagley Oval in Christchurch, respectively.

India’s squad for NZ ODI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

