"Will we call Chennai Super Kings the Comeback Super Kings?" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni becoming CSK captain ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has wondered whether MS Dhoni becoming the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain for the remainder of IPL 2025 would trigger a turnaround in the franchise's fortunes. He noted that the talismanic skipper is known for his Midas Touch.

CSK will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of IPL 2025 in Chennai on Friday, April 11. Dhoni was reappointed as the home team's skipper after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League due to a fracture in his elbow.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener questioned whether Dhoni would help CSK stage a comeback in IPL 2025.

"MS Dhoni has once again become CSK's captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured, and it's been said that he is out of the tournament. Thrill has come suddenly because he (Dhoni) has something. We call him Magic Singh Dhoni or Miraculous Singh Dhoni with love at times, and will we call Chennai Super Kings the Comeback Super Kings?" he said (0:01).

Chopra opined that better utilization of spinners would be a potential change due to Dhoni taking over the captaincy role.

"The bowlers will be used better. Not that Ruturaj doesn't do that, but the truth is that 12 overs of spin is not being bowled. They have Noor (Ahmad), (Ravichandran) Ashwin and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), but why is 12 overs of spin not happening? I feel Dhoni will definitely get this job done when he becomes the captain," he observed.

With 11 scalps, Noor Ahmad is the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2025. However, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and the Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner have together bowled only 48 overs in CSK's first five games in IPL 2025.

"Ravindra Jadeja will be utilized better" - Aakash Chopra on the other potential changes due to MS Dhoni becoming CSK captain for the remainder of IPL 2025

Ravindra Jadeja has aggregated 85 runs at a strike rate of 126.86 in five innings in IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra reckoned that MS Dhoni might promote Ravindra Jadeja in the batting order.

"One more change could be that Ravindra Jadeja will be utilized better. I am saying that because when MS Dhoni was the captain last time, they lifted the trophy that year as well, it seemed like he had taken the onus to bring the best out of Jaddu. Since Ruturaj is not there, Rahul Tripathi might come in. He might send Ravindra Jadeja at No. 4 or No. 5," he said (2:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the five-time IPL-winning captain's reappointment as skipper would also instill extra belief in the CSK camp.

"One more thing that will change is that you have belief in someone at times, you feel everything will become right when he comes. I am not saying that this unconditional faith or belief remains always, but it will be there in this match. They will have the belief that now they can go through the wall," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that MS Dhoni's elevation as skipper could trigger a slight turnaround mentally. While observing that Dhoni could consider batting first if he wins the toss, the analyst added that the change in captaincy might also change the franchise's luck.

