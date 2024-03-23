"Will get released next season" - Fans react as DC bench Prithvi Shaw for IPL 2024 opener vs PBKS

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw did not find a place in the playing XI for their opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, March 23.

Shaw performed underwhelmingly with the bat in the previous season. The youngster mustered just 106 runs across eight outings at an average of 13.25.

He was also dropped after failing to make a significant impact in the first six games. Shaw, however, made an impressive comeback, scoring 54 off 38 against PBKS, which was his only half-century in IPL 2024.

Prithvi Shaw was among the four players retained by Delhi ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, the team management seems to have lost faith in him, as he is no longer a sure starter in the DC lineup.

It is worth mentioning that Shaw won't be used as an impact player as well in the contest, as his name was missing from the list of substitutes submitted by Delhi.

Several fans took to social media, trolling Prithvi Shaw after he was benched for DC's IPL 2024 encounter against PBKS. Here are some of the top reactions:

Prithvi Shaw injured his knee while fielding during his County stint with Northamptonshire and was out of action for several months. He returned to action in the Ranji Trophy 2024, scoring 451 runs in nine innings at an average of 50.11 for Mumbai.

PBKS elect to field first in IPL 2024 encounter against DC

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant was satisfied with Dhawan's decision, as he mentioned that he would have batted first anyway. Speaking at the toss, Pant said:

"We would have batted first. The wicket looks a little on the slower side. Really emotional time for me. Just want to enjoy the moment. Not thinking much. I think not worried about last season. Really exciting times. We have been preparing well."

Here are the two playing XIs:

DC: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ishant Sharma.

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.