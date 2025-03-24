"Will make him the world's greatest batter in six months" - Yuvraj Singh's father makes an audacious claim on Mumbai Indians’ Rs 30 lakh signing

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh has made an audacious claim on Mumbai Indians' pacer Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun was acquired by Mumbai for ₹30 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Yograj runs his own cricket academy and is known to help young and budding cricketers in the country. On Taruwar Kohli's YouTube channel, he stated that Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, is wasting his talent as a bowler and has the potential to become a big batter.

He added that if the Mumbai Indians' pacer comes to him for six months, he will turn him into the world's greatest batter. Notably, Arjun had previously trained with Yograj for a shirt period before he represented Goa in the Ranji Trophy.

"If Arjun Tendulkar comes to me now, I will make him the world's greatest batter in six months. No one knows the potential he has with the bat. He was with me for 12 days, he scored a century in the Ranji Trophy," he said (via Hindustan Times).

Yograj also believes that Arjun is a great batter and is wasting his time bowling but can be fine as a batting all-rounder.

"Sachin and Yuvraj told me to take Arjun Tendulkar under my wings. He stayed here with me for 10-12 days. I thought, 'he is such a great batter. Why are you wasting him in bowling?' As a batting all-rounder, he will be fine," he said.

The 25-year-old has played 17 first-class matches so far and has scored 532 runs at an average of 23.13 with a century and two half-centuries. With the ball, he has picked up 37 wickets with two four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul as well.

Arjun Tendulkar did not play the first match of IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians

Being bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Arjun Tendulkar continues to be a part of the franchise. In their opening game this season against the Chennai Super Kings, Arjun did not feature in the playing 11.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya missing, the left-arm pacer could have been given an opportunity. However, the franchise decided to play Andhra Pradesh pacer Satyanarayana Raju, who also made his IPL debut in the match.

Mumbai Indians did not begin the way they would have liked as they lost the game by four wickets in the end.

