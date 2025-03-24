Who is Satyanarayana Raju? 4 interesting facts about MI seamer debuting in IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Satyanarayana Raju, a 25-year-old pacer from Andhra Pradesh, made his IPL debut in the 2025 season fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 23. Raju was acquired by Mumbai for ₹30 lakhs during the mega auction.

Mumbai Indians will be without ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the first few games and Hardik Pandya had to sit out from the opener due to a suspension. As a result, Satyanarayana Raju got an opportunity to make his debut in the cash-rich league.

He first came on the field to bat at No.11 and remained unbeaten on one run as Mumbai posted 155/9 on the board. The right-arm pacer then bowled the fifth over during Chennai's chase. However, it was not a fruitful one for him as he gave away 13 runs.

The 25-year-old did not return to bowl and ended with just a solitary over on his debut. However, he has been impressive in domestic cricket and will look to put in a stronger performance if he gets another opportunity.

On that note, here are four interesting facts about the Andhra pacer who made his debut for Mumbai in IPL 2025.

#4 Satyanarayana Raju impressed in the Andhra Premier League

Satyanarayana Raju impressed with his bowling in the Andhra Premier League. In the 2023 edition, he played for the Godavari Titans and picked up five wickets from three matches.

However, he caught the attention of everyone with his performance with the Rayalaseema Kings in the 2024 edition. He grabbed eight wickets from seven games and maintained an impressive economy-rate of 6.15 throughout the season.

#3 Made his domestic debut for Andhra Pradesh in 2024

Satyanarayana Raju made his domestic debut in all three formats for Andhra Pradesh in 2024. His Ranji Trophy debut came against Mumbai in January 2024, followed by his T20 debut in November 2024 against Nagaland and List-A debut against Railways in December 2024.

He impressed in the 2024-25 domestic season, claiming 16 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. He grabbed nine wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at an economy rate of 5.30 and also picked up seven wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

#2 Likes to travel

The 25-year-old pacer certainly likes to travel apart from cricket. His love for traveling is evident from his Instagram handle, where the cricketer has a story highlight named 'Travel'.

The highlight shows the different places he has traveled to across India, such as Goa, Mumbai, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Bangalore. There are different pictures he has put up as stories from all these places with locations mentioned as well.

#1 Gave trials for Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians acquired the services of Satyanarayana Raju during the IPL 2025 mega auctions for ₹30 lakh. However, the Andhra pacer, for those unknown, had given trials for two franchises before the mega auction.

The 25-year-old had given trials for both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad before the IPL 2025 mega auction. While Hyderabad could not get him at the mega auction, Mumbai Indians raised the paddle for the young pacer and included him in their squad.

