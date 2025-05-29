"Will soon be releasing documented evidence" - Former team owner makes shocking financial misconduct claim on Rajasthan Royals promoter amid IPL 2025

Former Rajasthan Royals (RR) co-owner Raj Kundra has alleged that a key promoter of the franchise has been involved in financial misconduct. He also claimed that there have been several manipulations in shareholder dealings.

Kundra disclosed that he will be presenting documented evidence to expose the wrongdoings of the said promoter. He shared a social media post, hinting at unethical financial practices in the franchise and even tagged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The 49-year-old businessman wrote on X:

"I will soon be releasing documented evidence exposing serious financial misconduct, through offshore structures and hidden transactions involving a key promoter of the Rajasthan Royals. This includes deceit and manipulation in many shareholder dealings!"

It is worth mentioning that Kundra was banned for life from cricket activities by the Supreme Court's Lodha Committee in 2015. It was the aftermath of the 2013 IPL betting and spot-fixing case. According to the Economic Times, the Delhi police confirmed that Kundra admitted to placing bets on IPL matches through a bookie friend.

Rajasthan Royals endured a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign

Rajasthan Royals had an underwhelming IPL this season, failing to book a place in the top four and suffering a league-stage exit. The inaugural champions managed to win just four out of their 14 fixtures, finishing in the penultimate spot in the points table.

Rajasthan's campaign ended on a high note as they bowed out with a consolation victory over wooden spooners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They secured a six-wicket win in the contest, successfully chasing a 188-run target in 17.1 overs.

Summing up RR's season, here's what skipper Sanju Samson said during the post-match presentation after their win over CSK:

"Definitely the game is changing, the way teams are looking at powerplay. There is not much difference in quality of line ups. The margin of error is so less it's difficult to find out why the season didn't go our way. There has been some mistakes and come back with a positive mindset next year."

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was RR's top performer with the bat in IPL 2025, amassing 559 runs across 14 games. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive batting was a silver lining in their otherwise dismal campaign. The youngster chalked up 252 runs from seven games, which included a stunning 35-ball ton against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

