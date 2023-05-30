"Winning 1 title is difficult, winning 5 is unbelievable!" - Gautam Gambhir reacts to CSK winning IPL 2023 final vs GT

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir congratulated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after their IPL 2023 win. The Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets via the DLS method to clinch the title at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 29.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Gambhir hailed Chennai for winning their fifth IPL trophy. The Super Kings equaled the Mumbai Indians (MI) record of clinching five IPL titles.

Gambhir also suggested that while it is quite challenging to secure the silverware even once, CSK have now managed to do it on five occasions.

"Congratulations CSK! Winning 1 title is difficult, winning 5 is unbelievable!" he wrote.

The IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT proved to be an enthralling one for fans. Gujarat registered an imposing 214-run total after being asked to bat first, thanks to a spectacular knock from Sai Sudharsan (96 off 47).

After a rain-enforced interruption following the first innings, Chennai were given a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. MS Dhoni and Co. chased down the target in thrilling fashion, with Ravindra Jadeja hitting 10 runs off the last two balls to guide his team to a famous win.

"It would be a gift for the fans from my side" - CSK captain MS Dhoni confirms that he will return in IPL 2024

While many fans and experts expected MS Dhoni to announce his retirement after Chennai's title victory, the seasoned wicketkeeper-batter seems to have other plans.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the final, Dhoni expressed his desire to return next season. The celebrated cricketer emphasized that it will be his gift to fans who have shown unwavering support throughout the season.

"Looking for an answer?" Dhoni said. "Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift for the fans from my side, won't be easy on the body."

"You do get emotional, the first game at CSK [home ground], everyone was chanting my name," he added. "My eyes were full of water. I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded. I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple."

It will be interesting to see if MS Dhoni comes back in the next IPL season to defend the title.

