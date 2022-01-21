"Winning the IPL one of my proudest moments" - Moeen Ali

Veteran England all-rounder Moeen Ali has said that last year's IPL victory with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of his proudest cricketing moments. The left-hander, who played for the yellow army for the first time, hailed CSK captain MS Dhoni for his composure and calmness.

Ali had an IPL campaign to remember in 2021, playing an integral role in CSK's fourth title victory. The spin-bowling all-rounder scored 357 runs in 15 games, striking at 137.31. He played an invaluable cameo in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), hammering 37 off 20 deliveries.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said that the IPL win ranks alongside the Ashes and World Cup triumphs. The Englishman also heaped praise on Dhoni, rating him amongst the best captains he has played under.

"It's one of my proudest moments - obviously the Ashes and World Cup, but that was right up there. MS Dhoni and Morgs are by far the two best captains I've played under. As you can see on TV, they're so calm and collected. MS is always thinking outside the box," said Ali.

The 34-year old revealed enjoying the responsibility and faith shown on him by the CSK management, which England also benefitted from in the T20 World Cup, saying:

"Chennai used me really well, and I'm really grateful for that. I enjoy that kind of responsibility - it makes me feel quite important to the team. And then as you saw in the World Cup. Morgs did the same thing, and I really enjoyed it."

The veteran retired from Test cricket in 2021 after playing 64 games; but he remains committed to white-ball cricket. He remains an integral member of England's limited-overs plans, and had a successful 2021 World T20 campaign.

Moeen Ali looking to play the next two World Cups

Moeen Ali. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Birmingham-born player highlighted his desire to be a part of the T20 World Cup later this year and the 50-over edition in 2023 before deciding on his future. In his regard, he said:

"If I'm well and fit, I'd love to be involved in those - and then probably think about my career after that. Those are my next two targets for sure - the next World Cup, the next 50-over World Cup."

"Then we'll take it from there. There's no personal targets in terms of runs and wickets. I just want to perform and win trophies - be part of good teams, make contributions, play my best."

The schedule announced by the ICC for the 2022 World T20 has England clubbed with Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Eoin Morgan and co. had a dominant run last year before they lost to New Zealand in the semi-final.

