“To the man who redefined No. 7” - Wishes pour in for MS Dhoni as "Captain Cool" turns 41

Former India captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday on Thursday (July 7). The legendary cricketer is currently in the UK with his family. Earlier in the day, his wife Sakshi shared a video of Dhoni cutting a cake to ring in his birthday. The couple recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, which was on July 4.
Dhoni is renowned as one of the all-time great white-ball players in the game of cricket. He smashed 10773 runs in 350 one-day matches at an average of 50.57 with 10 hundreds and 73 fifties. In 98 T20Is, he scored 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13. The right-handed batter also played 90 Tests, scoring 4876 runs at an average of 38.09.
Social media has been flooded with wishes for the former India skipper since the morning. From current cricketers like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara to former players from Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh as well as his ardent fans, everyone wished the legend a happy birthday.
Legendary achievements of Dhoni
MSD holds the unique record of being the only captain in international cricket to have won all three white-ball ICC trophies. He captained India during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa, which India won by defeating Pakistan in a pulsating final.
He then hit the match-winning six when India lifted the 2011 50-over World Cup at home by thumping Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets. Dhoni was adjudged the 'Player of the Final' for his unbeaten 91 off 79 balls.
He also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in England in 2013. In a final reduced to 20 overs per side, the Indians beat England by five runs in a thriller. India haven’t won a single ICC event since that triumph under Dhoni.
He is the second-most successful captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four title wins.
