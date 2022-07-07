“To the man who redefined No. 7” - Wishes pour in for MS Dhoni as "Captain Cool" turns 41

Former India captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday on Thursday (July 7). The legendary cricketer is currently in the UK with his family. Earlier in the day, his wife Sakshi shared a video of Dhoni cutting a cake to ring in his birthday. The couple recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, which was on July 4.

Dhoni is renowned as one of the all-time great white-ball players in the game of cricket. He smashed 10773 runs in 350 one-day matches at an average of 50.57 with 10 hundreds and 73 fifties. In 98 T20Is, he scored 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13. The right-handed batter also played 90 Tests, scoring 4876 runs at an average of 38.09.

Social media has been flooded with wishes for the former India skipper since the morning. From current cricketers like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara to former players from Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh as well as his ardent fans, everyone wished the legend a happy birthday.

Here’s a compilation of some birthday wishes shared for Dhoni on Twitter:

Virat Kohli @imVkohli You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always.



Happy birthday skip

@msdhoni A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket.You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always.Happy birthday skip A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. 🇮🇳 You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip 🎂@msdhoni https://t.co/kIxdmrEuGP

England’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy Happy Birthday MS, some amazing battles over the years 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Happy Birthday MS, some amazing battles over the years 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳 https://t.co/S3KR2OBjvr

anand mahindra @anandmahindra #MSDhoni Many Happy Returns of the Day, MS. This is one time I don’t want you to get anywhere near a century! Many Happy Returns of the Day, MS. This is one time I don’t want you to get anywhere near a century! 😊 #MSDhoni

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person & player,MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha Till the time full stop doesn't come,a sentence isn't completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease,match isn't completed.Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person & player,MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha #HappyBirthdayDhoni Till the time full stop doesn't come,a sentence isn't completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease,match isn't completed.Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person & player,MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha #HappyBirthdayDhoni https://t.co/qGFhpcP5so

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Very very happy birthday to you @msdhoni 🥳 My best wishes are always with you! Have the most wonderful year ahead. Love always 🤗 Very very happy birthday to you @msdhoni 🥳 My best wishes are always with you! Have the most wonderful year ahead. Love always 🤗 https://t.co/95n92fqeNT

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals



#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni Three ICC trophies. And making an entire nation live a dream. Three ICC trophies. And making an entire nation live a dream. 🇮🇳#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni 🚁 https://t.co/7le6kQBJaK

Jay Shah @JayShah Happy birthday to the man whose understanding of the game and ways to tackle challenges is unmatched. Your ingrained confidence and attitude to lead from the front made us believe that #TeamIndia can win any game. Wishing you good health and happiness @msdhoni Happy birthday to the man whose understanding of the game and ways to tackle challenges is unmatched. Your ingrained confidence and attitude to lead from the front made us believe that #TeamIndia can win any game. Wishing you good health and happiness @msdhoni https://t.co/lBDZsVu600

Shahnawaz Dahani @ShahnawazDahani . To one of the all times great entertainer & finisher, an inspiration and role model, I wish you a happy birthday sir @msdhoni . And sir You are still young & fit enough to play cricket, so please keep entertaining us for atleast few more years To one of the all times great entertainer & finisher, an inspiration and role model, I wish you a happy birthday sir @msdhoni. And sir You are still young & fit enough to play cricket, so please keep entertaining us for atleast few more years❤️🎂. https://t.co/z7ByQtCJwc

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina

#HappyBirthdayDhoni Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni https://t.co/3uABWFIlnO

Silly Point @FarziCricketer He used to make me skip a heartbeat, and I.. probably cursing myself for letting this sport toy with my emotions. And then.. it all felt good when he would casually walk back with a stump in his hand, bat tucked in arm, and a smile. Those emotions remain untouched. Thanks Dhoni. He used to make me skip a heartbeat, and I.. probably cursing myself for letting this sport toy with my emotions. And then.. it all felt good when he would casually walk back with a stump in his hand, bat tucked in arm, and a smile. Those emotions remain untouched. Thanks Dhoni.

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif

@msdhoni @SGanguly99 Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket. Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 https://t.co/oD7o5VnJVK

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans



A man who worked so hard to be the best in everything he did on the field... Happy Birthday, Legend



#HappyBirthdayDhoni #MSD #GOAT𓃵 Anhoni ho gayi honi, aur Ranchi ka Mahi ban gaya hum sabka DHONIA man who worked so hard to be the best in everything he did on the field... Happy Birthday, Legend Anhoni ho gayi honi, aur Ranchi ka Mahi ban gaya hum sabka DHONI 😍💙A man who worked so hard to be the best in everything he did on the field... Happy Birthday, Legend 🙏🙌#HappyBirthdayDhoni #MSD #GOAT𓃵 https://t.co/MbrhVzDvSp

Madan Gowri @madan3 15 Years ago, This was the moment I became a Dhoni fan. Not for his batting, not for his keeping, just for his guts! #HappyBirthdayDhoni 15 Years ago, This was the moment I became a Dhoni fan. Not for his batting, not for his keeping, just for his guts! #HappyBirthdayDhoni https://t.co/1sYxBtL2IR

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra MS Dhoni:



- 3 ICC trophies.

- 4 IPL trophies.

- 2 Champions League trophies.

- ICC World Test Mace.

- 17,266 runs as a Wicketkeeper which is second most.

- 829 dismissals in world cricket which is most as an Asian.



- MS is not just a name, but an emotion! MS Dhoni:- 3 ICC trophies.- 4 IPL trophies.- 2 Champions League trophies.- ICC World Test Mace.- 17,266 runs as a Wicketkeeper which is second most.- 829 dismissals in world cricket which is most as an Asian.- MS is not just a name, but an emotion! https://t.co/FgcwBJnkH1

Legendary achievements of Dhoni

MSD holds the unique record of being the only captain in international cricket to have won all three white-ball ICC trophies. He captained India during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa, which India won by defeating Pakistan in a pulsating final.

He then hit the match-winning six when India lifted the 2011 50-over World Cup at home by thumping Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets. Dhoni was adjudged the 'Player of the Final' for his unbeaten 91 off 79 balls.

He also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in England in 2013. In a final reduced to 20 overs per side, the Indians beat England by five runs in a thriller. India haven’t won a single ICC event since that triumph under Dhoni.

He is the second-most successful captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four title wins.

Also Read: [WATCH] MS Dhoni celebrates 41st birthday in the UK; Rishabh Pant spotted in party picture shared by Sakshi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far