“With you, everything feels right” - RCB captain wishes wife on birthday with romantic moment [In Picture]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar wished his wife Gunjan Patidar on her birthday. The cricketer shared a picture of the two sharing a romantic moment to wish her on the special day.
He posted a picture of the two from a vacation on his Instagram story. Rajat Patidar wrote a short and sweet message as well to convey his wishes. In the picture, Gunjan is leaning on Patidar's shoulder while enjoying their time together.
"With you, everything feels right. Happy birthday," he wrote with a cake and a heart emoji.
Below is the screenshot of the RCB captain's story wishing his wife on her birthday -
Interestingly, Patidar was initially set to get married in May 2022. However, he had to postpone his wedding after being called up by RCB as a replacement player that year. He smashed a century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator and caught everyone's attention.
From being called as a replacement player, the right-hander was retained at his base price for the next two seasons in 2023 and 2024. However, he missed the 2023 season due to injury and returned next year.
Rajat Patidar became the first RCB captain to win IPL trophy
On the back of impressive performances, Rajat Patidar became a core member of the squad. He scored 395 runs from 15 games in 2024 at a strike-rate of 177.13 with five half-centuries.
Ahead of IPL 2025, Patidar was retained for a massive sum of ₹11 crore. Moreover, he was also made the captain of the side. The 32-year-old proved his leadership skills in his very first season as skipper. He became the first RCB captain to win the IPL trophy.
Ending a long wait of 18 years, he led the franchise to its maiden IPL title. They had a memorable campaign and were consistent throughout. With nine wins and 19 points, they finished second in the league stage.
In the first qualifier, they beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets to seal their spot in the final. Facing PBKS once again in the final, Bengaluru broke the jinx with a thrilling six-run victory.
