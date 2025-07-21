  • home icon
  • “With you, everything feels right” - RCB captain wishes wife on birthday with romantic moment [In Picture]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 21, 2025 15:57 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
RCB won the IPL 2025 trophy - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar wished his wife Gunjan Patidar on her birthday. The cricketer shared a picture of the two sharing a romantic moment to wish her on the special day.

He posted a picture of the two from a vacation on his Instagram story. Rajat Patidar wrote a short and sweet message as well to convey his wishes. In the picture, Gunjan is leaning on Patidar's shoulder while enjoying their time together.

"With you, everything feels right. Happy birthday," he wrote with a cake and a heart emoji.

Below is the screenshot of the RCB captain's story wishing his wife on her birthday -

Screenshot of Rajat Patidar&#039;s Instagram story - Source: Rajat Patidar/IG
Screenshot of Rajat Patidar's Instagram story - Source: Rajat Patidar/IG

Interestingly, Patidar was initially set to get married in May 2022. However, he had to postpone his wedding after being called up by RCB as a replacement player that year. He smashed a century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator and caught everyone's attention.

From being called as a replacement player, the right-hander was retained at his base price for the next two seasons in 2023 and 2024. However, he missed the 2023 season due to injury and returned next year.

Rajat Patidar became the first RCB captain to win IPL trophy

On the back of impressive performances, Rajat Patidar became a core member of the squad. He scored 395 runs from 15 games in 2024 at a strike-rate of 177.13 with five half-centuries.

Ahead of IPL 2025, Patidar was retained for a massive sum of ₹11 crore. Moreover, he was also made the captain of the side. The 32-year-old proved his leadership skills in his very first season as skipper. He became the first RCB captain to win the IPL trophy.

Ending a long wait of 18 years, he led the franchise to its maiden IPL title. They had a memorable campaign and were consistent throughout. With nine wins and 19 points, they finished second in the league stage.

In the first qualifier, they beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets to seal their spot in the final. Facing PBKS once again in the final, Bengaluru broke the jinx with a thrilling six-run victory.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Edited by Rishab Vm
