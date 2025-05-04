"Woh shot toh nahi khelte" - Virender Sehwag's huge statement on CSK batter after loss vs RCB in IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre was thinking about the team's situation rather than the individual milestone when he attempted a massive hit while batting on 94 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The emerging opener played a stunning innings during the run chase at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3.

Ad

Mhatre was keeping CSK's hopes alive in the run chase along with Ravindra Jadeja, staging a recovery after losing two wickets in the powerplay in quick succession. The youngster raced off to his maiden fifty, and continued to play with intent to match the required run rate.

He entered the nineties after being dropped by Rajat Patidar in the 16th over. CSK needed 43 runs off the final four overs, and after a single by Jadeja off the first ball, Mhatre tried to take on Lungi Ngidi. The South African pacer dished out a slower delivery, which Mhatre tried to slog across the line.

Ad

Trending

The opening batter was a touch deceived as he could not connect it with the sweet spot of the bat, instead getting the toe end. As a result, he could not get the desired elevation. Krunal Pandya took a shape catch in the deep to deny Mhatre a special maiden hundred.

Virender Sehwag did not entirely agree with the view that Mhatre was trying to get to his hundred in style, and remarked that the situation and the type of ball demanded such a stroke off him.

Ad

"He played according to the ball that was bowled to him. He missed his shot, otherwise, in fact, it was a ball that should have been ideally struck for a six. Had the cutter found the middle of the bat, then it would have been a six for sure. But, it is the trend these days, every batter wants to bring up their fifty or hundred with a six," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

"Agar voh apna sau ke baare mei soch rahe hote toh definitely woh shot to nahi khelte (If he was thinking about his hundred, he would have definitely not played that shot). So, that means that it was clear that he wanted to get a boundary early in the over, which is why he attempted the shot," he added.

Ad

Mhatre had showcased a lot of promise through the cameos at the top in his first set of appearances in the IPL earlier this season. This time around, he was able to convert his start into a meaningful innings that took his side agonisingly close to the target.

"Ayush Mhatre batted really well" - CSK captain MS Dhoni's praise for the young opener after the RCB clash

CSK skipper MS Dhoni reserved praise for the youngster's stunning innings during the run chase. It was Mhatre who revved up things for his side after scoring six successive boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the fourth over.

Ad

"Ayush Mhatre batted really well. It is one of the games where we batted well as a unit. It was one area where we were slightly behind (in the season). But today we did well," Dhoni told the broadcasters after the match.

CSK will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More