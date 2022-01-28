“Working on my Yin” - Hardik Pandya is a picture of focus in latest Instagram post

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared pictures of a Yin yoga session on his Instagram account. In the images, Pandya looks completely focused and uncharacteristically calm.

Sharing two images from his Yin session on his Instagram account, the cricketer wrote:

“Working on my Yin.”

In the first image, the 28-year-old is seen in a posture, where both his arms and legs are stretched. In the second, Pandya is seen meditating with his hands folded.

Yin yoga is a slow-paced style of yoga as exercise, which incorporates principles of traditional Chinese medicine, with asanas that are held for longer periods of time than in other styles.

Pandya has been having a tough time on the cricket field of late. Owing to his fragile body, he has been unable to bowl much since undergoing surgery for an acute lower-back injury in October 2019. His batting form too has dipped over the last year or so. As a result, he was dropped from the team following India’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2021.

There were reports the all-rounder was in line to make a comeback for the home series against West Indies. However, his name did not figure in either the ODI or the T20I squad.

“My preparation is all about playing as an all-rounder” - Hardik Pandya

During an interaction on the show "Backstage with Boria", Pandya asserted that he remains focused on making a comeback in the Indian team as an all-rounder. He said:

"That’s my plan. I want to play as an all-rounder. My preparation is all about playing as an all-rounder. If something goes bad, then I don’t know. But my preparation, my hard work is all about playing as an all-rounder.”

Asked for an update on his injury and his fitness, he added that he was feeling in good shape at the moment. The former Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer said:

"I am feeling good, feeling strong and eventually the time will say what exactly happens."

Pandya was recently named captain of the Ahmedabad franchise, one of two new teams which will be seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition.

While the all-rounder was picked for ₹15 crore, Rashid Khan's services were acquired for the same amount by the franchise. Also, young opener Shubman Gill was purchased for ₹8 crore.

