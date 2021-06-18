WTC final: "Feel I have the skills to be a part of that team against New Zealand" - Karun Nair [Exclusive]

After India's 24-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the England Tests was announced, a common question popped up in every second comment section on Twitter: "Where is Karun Nair?" The query was escorted by several nostalgic keywords such as '303', 'Chennai', 'Sehwag', 'England'.

It was hardly unexpected. Batsmen with triple-tons are rare in Test cricket, but even thinner on the ground are those who get dropped in the very next match. Karun Nair is that peerless cricketer. To put it in context, none of those 24 men touring England have scored an international triple-ton, nor has anyone in New Zealand's 20-member contingent in Southampton.

Not only did Karun Nair score an exquisite 303* to become the only second Indian to cross the landmark, but he also just the third ever to convert his maiden century into a triple-ton. The knock, against the likes of Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes, took just 381 balls and was weaved with 32 boundaries and four sixes in sweltering conditions at Chepauk.

All that in his second Test. All that to get just three more opportunities in international cricket before a long hiatus that continues to date.

What went wrong? There are some curious selection choices for one, running in parallel with inconspicuous IPL outings and a dip in domestic form.

Since the 2017-18 season, after which he also lost his berth from the team's benches, Karun Nair hasn't scored a domestic hundred. Although the 29-year-old's international Test average still reads a brilliant 62.33, it plummeted to 24.88 in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy and was only slightly bettered to 26.14 the following season.

But if you ask Karun Nair whether this topsy-turvy ride has deterred his hopes, and whether his fans should be worried, the answer will be a resounding no. The Karnataka batsman been patiently putting in the hard yards for that "one opportunity" and that "one big score" and when that comes, he's all but ready to make it count.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Karun Nair, a FairPlay Sports athlete, gives us an insight into his mental preparedness, takes us through his time with the Kolkata Knight Riders, his invaluable interactions with Rahul Dravid, and more.

Excerpts from Karun Nair's exclusive chat with Sportskeeda

Karun Nair in the KKR nets

Q. You were with KKR in the IPL this year. How difficult was it for you to move from a team with so many familiar faces - KL, Mayank, and even Kumble?

Karun Nair: This is my fifth team in the IPL, so I am kind of used to it and as a professional, you just have to get on with your work and the role that you have been assigned and try and do as well as you can for the new team. I am really excited to be a part of KKR. Yes, as you said, there was a comfort factor but it's something that's not in my hands. If I get picked by a new team then I'll have to make sure that I fit in.

Q. How difficult was it for those guys to let you go?

Karun Nair: I am not sure about that, you'll have to ask them! (chuckles)

Q. What do you think went wrong for KKR this season and how are you all planning to recover from it?

Karun Nair: I think we had a couple of close games which could have gone our way. That's how it goes in the IPL because all teams are of the highest quality and you need to be on the right side of those games to get into the playoffs. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of some games. But you never know in the IPL, you can come back at any point in time, win a string of games and then you are thoroughly back in the race for the playoffs.

Q. In a recent interview, Kuldeep Yadav said the team wasn't serious enough and lacked the mindset to win in the first-half. Do you share the same views?

Karun Nair: I have not seen or heard the interview so I don't think I can comment on it. But I can say for myself that I didn't feel anything of that sort. As I said, I am very excited to be a part of KKR and I have been very happy with how things have gone. We have fallen on the wrong side of a few results but otherwise, there's been a total commitment from everyone and the management has been amazing towards everyone. We've been treated like family and taken care of really well. I can't add anything to that comment because I don't know where's that coming from but as far as I know, and how I feel, it has been really good and there's been a lot of commitment and hard work being put behind the scenes. I'm sure when we get back to the IPL, we'll fall on the right side of the close results.

Q. Were you expecting a chance for yourself when the inexperienced top-order was failing to provide the required starts?

Karun Nair: I have always been keen to keep myself ready and in the best shape possible. Whenever I get the opportunity I need to be able to contribute to the team's success and that's all that's been on my mind. I have just been working on myself to stay ready to grab any opportunity that comes my way with both hands.

Q. Do you feel that opportunity can come in the second half because some guys might not be available?

Karun Nair: I am not sure because there's been a gap now and we have to go to the UAE and that's where the picture will become clearer. But until then, I have to keep working on myself and keep myself ready and like me, many other players are doing the same. So it's about me being prepared to the best of my abilities.

Q. During the season, how were your interactions with skipper Eoin Morgan and coach Brendon McCullum? How did they support you and the other players on the bench?

Karun Nair: The conversations have been really good. As soon as we grouped as a team we were spoken to individually by both Eoin and Baz (McCullum). I felt really comfortable in the team because moving to a new team isn't easy, but they made me feel really comfortable and welcome in the team. Baz has clearly told me that when we are given an opportunity we tend to back the players as much as we can. So, as I said before, I am just waiting for that opportunity and I am sure I can grab it with both hands.

Q. The last few years in domestic cricket haven't been the best for you, especially after the triple-hundred. How much of it was because of the expectations that followed that knock?

Karun Nair: I am not sure if I am thinking about expectations or anything of that sort. Anything can happen in cricket and it's just been a couple of years where anyone can go through a bad phase or a bad run of games. One innings can change everything and then suddenly it becomes a run of good scores. As I said before, I am just working on myself and working hard so I can make sure that when I start getting runs, I get big scores and maintain that consistency.

Q. Did Vinay Kumar's retirement and you being handed the reins of Karnataka play a role in the dip in your form in any way?

Karun Nair: Not really, there's no external reason for me not being able to perform. It's just that it's one of those things that happens in every cricketer's career. There's no real external pressure or change that has made me not score runs.

Q. Throughout this post-303 period, have you tried to reach out to Rahul Dravid for advice?

Karun Nair alongside Rahul Dravid

Karun Nair: I have reached out to him many times. You know, he's someone I have always held very close to my heart and he's always there for any cricketer, not just me. He's always open to talking to anyone. He's always been very positive about what he has to say to me and he has always said, "keep working on things in practice and make sure you take practice as a match" and "just focus on getting one score and once you get that, the confidence and the rhythm come back." These are the conversations we have had, nothing too technical.

Q. Many cricketers have joined County cricket not only to up their game but also to come to the notice of the selectors. Have you considered the same?

Karun Nair: Yes, of course, I have been looking to play County cricket for the last 12-18 months. I'll be very happy if I get the chance to play there. Hopefully, it'll come soon and I will be able to do well in England and put up some scores.

Q. As we have seen in the Sri Lanka series, there's a high chance that India might start fielding 2 teams repeatedly. Do you see it as a good sign or, so to say, a new path for you to make it back to the main side?

Karun Nair: Yes, it's obviously a good opportunity for a lot of youngsters and by doing that they are also giving the players a lot more experience so they are ready to fill in at any given time during some big tournaments. It's an opportunity for everyone to put up their hands and play for the country. Of course, it will be something that I'll be looking forward to but for that to happen I need to start putting some scores, which is all that I am focussing on now because it's going to be one step at a time.

Q. India will play the World Test Championship final today. Do you feel that if you had got a few more chances after that triple-ton, you would have been playing in it too?

Karun Nair: It's really difficult to answer that because obviously, I feel that I could have been a part of the team, so would anyone who wants to play Test cricket. I feel that I have the skills to be a part of that team but things happen and life has to go on. All that I am focussing on right now is getting some scores and then we can see where it takes me. As I said, I would have liked to be there playing that match but that's not the case so it's something that I can't ponder upon.

Q. At this time of pandemic with limited domestic cricket, how do you look at your path of making a comeback for the national side? Is it more difficult?

Karun Nair: I think it's the same. It's just that we have missed out on the Ranji Trophy season which is a big blow for a lot of cricketers. But there's not much anyone can do in these times so you have got to respect that. Hopefully we can come out of this real soon and then have a proper season and hopefully a lot of performances coming up. That's the only way to get back to the team - scoring runs in whichever game I play. First, it's going to be the IPL and then the domestic season. So I am just looking forward to the IPL restarting and scoring some runs.

