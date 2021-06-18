WTC Final: Rohit Sharma looks forward to his battle with Trent Boult  

With Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult set to clash in the World Test Championship Final, the Indian ace has shared his thoughts on it. Rohit Sharma admitted it would be nice to face his Mumbai Indians teammate, assuring fans that he is up for the challenge.

Earlier this week, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond shared an interesting anecdote featuring Trent Boult and Rohit Sharma. Bond revealed how Boult traded jibes with Sharma during the Mumbai Indians net sessions at the IPL 2021.

“Even during the IPL season, Trent Boult would run in and hit him on the pad and tell him what would happen at the World Test Championship Final. They were talking about it months before, which was just brilliant. They were aware that they will come up against each other,” Bond mentioned.

Speaking to Star Sports, Rohit Sharma responded to the claims and expressed his confidence in tackling Trent Boult.

"We've had banter during IPL nets, he's a quality bowler. It will be nice to face him. He'll ask me some questions with the ball, and I'll answer them," Sharma said.

It's a great feeling to be a part of the ultimate Test: Rohit Sharma

The World Test Championship Final will be Rohit Sharma’s first time as a Test opener in England. Being the senior opener, a lot is riding on his shoulders as he looks to help India win the inaugural World Test Championship Final.

Ahead of the much-anticipated match, the 34-year-old shared his excitement of being a part of the final.

"This is the result of our effort all these years, put in together. Feeling very proud. To be a part of the ultimate Test, it's a great feeling," he said.

Rohit Sharma has a solid record against New Zealand, having scored 360 runs in five games against the Blackcaps. However, he has very little experience of playing in English conditions, having notched up just 34 runs during the solitary Test he has played in the country.

