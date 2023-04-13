“Worst management’ – Fans troll Gujarat Titans for dropping Yash Dayal from starting XI vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) dropped pacer Yash Dayal from their starting XI against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the PCA Stadium in Punjab on Thursday, April 13.

This came after Dayal failed to defend 29 runs in the last over against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes against the speedster to pull off one of the best finishes in the tournament's history.

Interestingly, Yash Dayal didn’t even find a place among the five substitutes for the newly implemented Impact player rule.

Hardik Pandya, who was back to lead the franchise after missing out on the last game, called the defeat against KKR ‘one-in-a-million’. However, he stayed tight-lipped when asked about the changes, saying it’s in the paper.

Speaking at the toss, Pandya said:

"Bowling first. Just looks like a good wicket, and from whatever I've seen it's good to chase. Was a one-in-a-million defeat. We are the kind of team that takes it with a smile. Played good cricket until that last over. It happens. It's a fresh game. We'll come out and smile, and throw some punches."

He continued:

"I don't know (any changes?). It's there in the paper.”

Fans trolled the GT think tank for dropping Yash Dayal from both starting XI and subs. One tweeted:

“Worst management”

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Tirth Patel @tirth1888 @bhogleharsha This is what I was worried about. GT management should have shown faith in the young Yash Dayal. I hope this doesn’t break him apart. @bhogleharsha This is what I was worried about. GT management should have shown faith in the young Yash Dayal. I hope this doesn’t break him apart.

Qasim Farook @RealQasimFarook Yash Dayal is not in the playing 11 this shows how gujrat Titans team backing youngster.. #GTvsPBKS Yash Dayal is not in the playing 11 this shows how gujrat Titans team backing youngster..#GTvsPBKS

Viking L @VikingL7

Yash Dayal 🥺 #GTvsPBKS One bad game and you are outYash Dayal 🥺 One bad game and you are out Yash Dayal 🥺😞 #GTvsPBKS

Kabira XP @kabiraxp

Captain Hardik Pandya to Yash :



#PBKSvGT #IPL #CricketTwitter Yash Dayal is replaced now by Mohit Sharma.Captain Hardik Pandya to Yash : Yash Dayal is replaced now by Mohit Sharma.Captain Hardik Pandya to Yash : 😎#PBKSvGT #IPL #CricketTwitter https://t.co/QnD68GcHz8

Prantik @Pran__07 Harsh to drop Yash Dayal after one bad game, it won’t do his confidence any good whatsoever. So much talk about Hardik Pandya backing his players as a captain. What will anyone achieve by playing a 34 year old Mohit Sharma? #PBKSvGT Harsh to drop Yash Dayal after one bad game, it won’t do his confidence any good whatsoever. So much talk about Hardik Pandya backing his players as a captain. What will anyone achieve by playing a 34 year old Mohit Sharma? #PBKSvGT

Arun @ManUtdSZN Kicked out Yash Dayal but brought in Mohit Sharma instead of Mavi/Sai Kishore. 🥴 Kicked out Yash Dayal but brought in Mohit Sharma instead of Mavi/Sai Kishore. 🥴

Swapnil Vats @iamswapnilvats



I did not like it. They should have backed him. What could be the reason other than that last over against Rinku Singh??



#PBKSvGT #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL #AavaDe Yash Dayal Dropped 🤷🏻I did not like it. They should have backed him. What could be the reason other than that last over against Rinku Singh?? Yash Dayal Dropped 🤷🏻I did not like it. They should have backed him. What could be the reason other than that last over against Rinku Singh??#PBKSvGT #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL #AavaDe https://t.co/BZP1RlQwyn

Yash Dayal's GT opt to bowl against PBKS

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings on Thursday. They included Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, David Miller, and Joshua Little as their four overseas players.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan’s PBKS included Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, Mathew Short, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa among the four foreign players.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Joshua Little.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan and Arshdeep Singh.

