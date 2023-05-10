Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali once again failed to deliver with the bat, this time against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 10.

The left-handed batter departed for just seven runs off 12 balls with a sub-par strike rate of 58.33, leaving the hosts at 64/3 after 9.4 overs. His struggle with the bat ended when he was caught by Mitchell Marsh at backward point off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with Moeen Ali’s performance with the bat in IPL 2023. Many want CSK to drop him as a batter for the remainder of the season. One user tweeted:

"Wth is happening, Moeen Ali is literally the worst player with the bat this season for CSK, unable to hit a single ball. I won't be able to digest if we lose today."

"Wth is happening, Moeen Ali is literally the worst player with the bat this season for CSK, unable to hit a single ball. I won't be able to digest if we lose today."





Here are some of the other strong Twitter reactions:





"Can't believe we retained him instead of Sam Curran."





"This is more than enough, Moeen Ali should be thrown out of playing XI. He's beyond worse"





"What is Moeen Ali for in this IPL? I am seriously done with him now!"

"Moeen Ali should never play for Csk again. Embarrassing player. Sell this bum it's so over for us goodnight our season is over"

"MOEEN ALI LEAVE MY BEAUTIFUL CLUB I'VE HAD ENOUGH"

"Moeen Ali's struggle ends as Kuldeep picks up his first. Don't get why he came in ahead of Shivam Dube this evening."

"Moeen Ali time is over"





"Csk tactical mistake to send moeen ali ahead of dube,who is known for designated spin hitter in this season"





Moeen Ali vs Wrist Spin in IPL 2023:
36 runs, 33 balls, 6 dismissals
6 avg, 109.09 SR

For the uninitiated, the 35-year-old was retained by the Super Kings after his heroics with both the bat and ball last season, where he amassed 244 runs and scalped eight wickets in 10 games.

Moeen, though, has been disastrous with the bat for CSK this season. He has, so far, scored just 114 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 134.11. The right-arm spinner, however, has picked up nine wickets in 10 games.

Moeen Ali's CSK opt to bat against DC

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. They strengthened their batting unit by bringing Ambati Rayudu into the playing XI.

Meanwhile, David Warner’s DC also made a solitary change, bringing in Lalit Yadav for Manish Pandey.

At the time of writing, CSK were 117/5 after 15 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu at the crease.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

