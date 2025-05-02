"Worst team ever made in the history of cricket" - Fans erupt after RR's elimination from IPL 2025 playoffs with MI defeat

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) IPL 2025 playoff hopes ended after the side suffered a crushing 100-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. Coming into the clash with only three wins in ten matches, RR's playoff hopes were hanging by a thread.

However, the defeat to MI meant they were the second side to get eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RR had been among the best sides in the previous three-year cycle, qualifying for the playoffs twice and finishing runners-up in 2022.

Yet, questionable auction moves, skipper Sanju Samson's injury at the start of the season, and his absence over the past few games have doomed RR for good this season.

Legendary wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler's non-retention, among other moves, has been heavily criticized by experts and fans throughout the season.

Fans on X voiced their opinions on RR's poor run and playoff elimination as follows:

The reactions on RR's exit from the IPL 2025 playoffs continued, with one fan saying:

"Rajasthan Royals 2025, Worst team ever made in the history of cricket."

"Ban Rajasthan Royals for two more seasons," tweeted a fan.

"Rajasthan Royals should be called Riyan Parag Royals instead," a fan said.

"Have done a lot of things right, lot of things wrong" - Riyan Parag on RR's IPL 2025 season

RR skipper Riyan Parag felt the side had done several things right and wrong in a largely unimpressive 2025 IPL season. Despite the dismal 3-8 record, RR lost a hat trick of games from winning positions at the end of challenging run-chases.

Reflecting on the season at the post-match presentation after the MI loss, Parag said (via Cricbuzz):

"We have done a lot of things right, lot of things wrong, we want to focus on the things we have done right, lot of mistakes, lot of small errors, focus on how to not make them and we have had a few close matches, if we get an opportunity like the first 10 games in the next 3 then hopefully we can do it better."

RR are still searching for a second IPL title after winning their first in the inaugural season in 2008.

With their title and playoff hopes done this season, they will play for pride in their remaining three games, starting with the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4.

