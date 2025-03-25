"Would have been off like a flash" - Michael Vaughan's huge MS Dhoni comparison after Rishabh Pant's missed stumping in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 clash

Former England captain Michael Vaughan remarked that MS Dhoni would have fared better with the stumping opportunity that Rishabh Pant failed to execute during the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) one-wicket loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC). The flamboyant wicket-keeper could not gather the ball to catch Mohit Sharma out of the crease in the final over of the match at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakapatnam on Monday, March 24.

Rishabh Pant had a dreadful debut for his new franchise after a record move during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega-auction. He was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for a six-ball duck in the first innings but had the chance to make amends by sealing the final dismissal.

DC made a stunning comeback during the run chase and took the game into the final over. However, their impact player Ashutosh Sharma was off strike at the start of the 20th over, leaving the spotlight on tail-ender Mohit Sharma. The No.11 batter was up against Shahbaz Ahmed's left-arm spin and was beaten on the very first ball.

He was well outside the crease as the ball spun away at hit the top of his pads, before deflecting to behind the stumps. But, Pant failed to capitalise on the moment, giving DC a huge reprieve. Mohit Sharma then calmly took a single off the next ball, before Ashutosh Sharma finished proceedings with a six.

"Down the back end, that last over, the gamble nearly paid off. If he (Pant) had been smart (in collecting the ball). If that had been MS Dhoni, those bails would have been off like a flash. So, he created that opportunity with that gamble, so I don't blame him for that last over," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

DC did take a review in an attempt to get the LBW decision in their favor after the botched stumping attempt. But, the on-field decision of not out remained as ball tracking showed the ball missing the stumps by a significant margin.

MS Dhoni had executed a brilliant stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match recently

MS Dhoni showcased that he is far from rusty after a trademark lightning-quick stumping to send back Suryakumar Yadav in the recent contest against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The stand-in MI captain attempted to go inside-out against Noor Ahmed, but missed contact altogether, and dragged his foot out of the crease. Dhoni collected the ball to perfection and whipped the bails out in a flash to leave the batter with no chance of making it back in time.

