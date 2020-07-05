×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Would have loved to play T20 cricket more, reveals Sourav Ganguly

  • BCCI President Sourav Ganguly revealed that he would have loved to play more T20 cricket.
  • Sourav Ganguly also believes that he had the ability to change his game to adapt to T20 cricket.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 05 Jul 2020, 19:47 IST
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly revealed that he would have loved to play more T20 cricket.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly revealed that he would have loved to play more T20 cricket.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly revealed that he would have loved to play more T20 cricket and would have adapted to the changing dynamics of the shortest format of the game. Sourav Ganguly was among the few seniors that decided to withdraw from the 2007 T20 World Cup in order to give youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Sourav Ganguly played five IPL seasons out of which three were for the Kolkata Knight riders where he captained the side and the other two were for the Pune Warriors India. 

On a live chat with Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly answered the questions asked by fans. One such question was about the T20 era where the fan asked,"Dada, if you were born in this era, would you have reinvented yourself as a T20 power player with your all round skills or would you have stuck to playing ODI and Tests"

Would have reinvented by game for T20 cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Although T20 cricket became popular at a time when Sourav Ganguly was at the twilight of his career, he believed that he would have changed his natural game in order to get accustomed to the demands of the shortest format and he would have definitely enjoyed playing T20 cricket for India as well as in IPL or other leagues.

"T20 is very important. I would have changed my game. It's the licence to keep swinging and keep hitting. I would have loved to play T20, although I did play for the first five years of the IPL. I think I would have enjoyed T20," Sourav Ganguly said.

Thus Sourav Ganguly, who played 311 ODIs and 113 Tests for India, would have loved to be India's premier batsman in the shortest format and would have loved to smack the ball to all parts of the ground.

Published 05 Jul 2020, 19:47 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Mayank Agarwal Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 7 | Today
BRP 73/3 (10 ov)
BRD 79/0 (8.2 ov)
Brno Raiders won by 10 wickets
BRP VS BRD live score
1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 03:30 PM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 6 | Today
BRD 83/4 (10 ov)
BRP 80/4 (10 ov)
Brno Raiders won by 3 runs.
BRD VS BRP live score
Match 5 | Today
BRG 68/9 (10 ov)
MCC 29/9 (10 ov)
Brno Rangers won by 39 runs.
BRG VS MCC live score
Match 24 | Today
CCMH 98/6 (10 ov)
MRS 90/7 (10 ov)
Central Castries won by 8 runs.
CCMH VS MRS live score
Match 23 | Yesterday
GICB 88/3 (10 ov)
SCL 80/3 (10 ov)
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters won by 8 runs.
GICB VS SCL live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
GICB 115/4 (10 ov)
MRS 91/5 (10 ov)
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters won by 24 runs.
GICB VS MRS live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
BRD 62/7 (10 ov)
BRG 63/5 (8.2 ov)
Brno Rangers won by 5 wickets
BRD VS BRG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
UVA Premier League T20 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी