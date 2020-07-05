Would have loved to play T20 cricket more, reveals Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly revealed that he would have loved to play more T20 cricket and would have adapted to the changing dynamics of the shortest format of the game. Sourav Ganguly was among the few seniors that decided to withdraw from the 2007 T20 World Cup in order to give youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Sourav Ganguly played five IPL seasons out of which three were for the Kolkata Knight riders where he captained the side and the other two were for the Pune Warriors India.

On a live chat with Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly answered the questions asked by fans. One such question was about the T20 era where the fan asked,"Dada, if you were born in this era, would you have reinvented yourself as a T20 power player with your all round skills or would you have stuck to playing ODI and Tests"

Although T20 cricket became popular at a time when Sourav Ganguly was at the twilight of his career, he believed that he would have changed his natural game in order to get accustomed to the demands of the shortest format and he would have definitely enjoyed playing T20 cricket for India as well as in IPL or other leagues.

"T20 is very important. I would have changed my game. It's the licence to keep swinging and keep hitting. I would have loved to play T20, although I did play for the first five years of the IPL. I think I would have enjoyed T20," Sourav Ganguly said.

Thus Sourav Ganguly, who played 311 ODIs and 113 Tests for India, would have loved to be India's premier batsman in the shortest format and would have loved to smack the ball to all parts of the ground.