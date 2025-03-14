WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs GG Eliminator (Updated) ft. Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr

Mumbai Indians walloped a resurgent Gujarat Giants unit in the Eliminator to qualify for the finals of the WPL 2025 season at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. In doing so, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side made it to its second-ever WPL final and their first since winning the inaugural title back in 2023.

Batting first after losing the toss, Mumbai Indians racked up 213-4 from 20 overs despite losing opening batter Yastika Bhatia for just 15 earlier in the innings. Bhatia’s opening partner Hayley Matthews led Mumbai Indians’ recovery by sharing a huge 133-run partnership with in-form batter Nat Sciver-Brunt. Both overseas stars clobbered 10 boundaries each while unleashing match-defining 77-run knocks.

Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur went berserk at the death with her scintillating 12-ball 36.

In response, the Gujarat Giants folded up for just 166 in 19.2 overs to surrender the chase in front of Hayley Matthews (3/31) and Amelia Kerr (2/28). For cracking 77 runs with the bat and for picking up three wickets with the ball, Matthews fittingly bagged the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 9 9 2 493 80* 70.42 315 156.5 - 5 - 80 4 2 Ellyse Perry (RCB-W) 8 8 4 372 90* 93 250 148.8 - 4 1 40 11 3 Hayley Matthews (MI-W) 9 9 - 304 77 33.77 240 126.66 - 3 1 42 9 4 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 8 8 1 300 80* 42.85 190 157.89 - 1 1 34 16 5 Meg Lanning (DC-W) 8 8 1 263 92 37.57 223 117.93 - 3 - 43 1 6 Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) 9 9 1 243 79* 30.37 148 164.18 - 3 1 17 18 7 Beth Mooney (GG-W) 9 9 1 237 96* 29.62 185 128.1 - 2 1 37 0 8 Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) 9 9 1 236 54 29.5 151 156.29 - 2 - 29 9 9 Harleen Deol (GG-W) 9 9 3 232 70* 38.66 192 120.83 - 1 - 32 1 10 Richa Ghosh (RCB-W) 8 8 2 230 69 38.33 131 175.57 - 2 - 25 13

Nat Sciver-Brunt extended her dominance on the Orange Cap race by whacking 77 to reach 493 runs from just nine innings of the WPL 2025 season. Ellyse Perry remained stranded at number two on the top 10 batting charts with 372 runs, while Nat’s Mumbai Indians’ teammates Hayley Matthews jumped from eighth position to take up the third spot after her match-winning innings, thus soaring past 300 runs (304 runs to be precise) in the process.

Delhi Capitals teammates Shafali Verma (300 runs) and Meg Lanning (263 runs) both slipped a rung each to take up the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Gujarat Giants players Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney both failed to take their team to victory against Mumbai Indians, with rare batting failures, and they slipped to sixth and seventh positions with 243 and 237 runs.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur follows them with 236 runs, who clubbed 36 off those from just 12 balls in the Eliminator. Harleen Deol (232 runs) and RCB’s Richa Ghosh (230 runs) take up the final two positions to round up the top 10 charts.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Hayley Matthews (MI-W) 9 9 200 33.2 - 270 17 3/16 15.88 8.1 11.76 - - 2 Amelia Kerr (MI-W) 9 9 198 33 - 262 16 5/38 16.37 7.93 12.37 - 1 3 Georgia Wareham (RCB-W) 8 8 174 29 1 255 12 3/21 21.25 8.79 14.5 - - 4 Kashvee Gautam (GG-W) 9 9 186 31 - 200 11 3/11 18.18 6.45 16.9 - - 5 Jess Jonassen (DC-W) 7 7 153 25.3 - 209 11 4/31 19 8.19 13.9 1 - 6 Shikha Pandey (DC-W) 8 8 180 30 1 212 11 2/14 19.27 7.06 16.36 - - 7 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 7 7 162 27 1 213 10 3/23 21.3 7.88 16.2 - - 8 Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) 8 8 192 32 - 220 9 3/25 24.44 6.87 21.33 - - 9 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 9 9 180 30 - 240 9 3/18 26.66 8 20 - - 10 Deandra Dottin (GG-W) 8 8 178 29.4 - 250 9 2/14 27.77 8.42 19.77 - -

Hayley Matthews eclipsed her teammate Amelia Kerr to bag the Purple Cap after taking three wickets against Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator. Amelia, who picked up two wickets in the same innings, extended her tally to 16 wickets to find herself just one wicket behind the table-topper.

RCB’s Georgia Wareham retained her third position with 12 wickets from eight innings. She is now followed by Kashvee Gautam (11 wickets), who pipped Delhi Capitals colleagues Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey to take the fourth spot. Jonassen and Pandey, also with 11 wickets each, slipped to fifth and sixth positions on the bowling charts.

They are followed by Renuka Singh at number seven with 10 wickets. Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt and legendary West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin have all taken nine wickets each to cap their WPL 2025 campaign, thus taking up the final three slots among the top 10 wicket-takers.

