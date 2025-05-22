  • home icon
  "Yaha pe" - Virat Kohli suggests camera angle to paps while posing with Anushka Sharma at airport ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

"Yaha pe" - Virat Kohli suggests camera angle to paps while posing with Anushka Sharma at airport ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 22, 2025 18:06 IST
Bollywood Celebrity Sighting - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose outside an airport - Source: Getty

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was seen with Bollywood actress and his wife, Anushka Sharma, at the airport ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two teams face off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23.

Kohli and Anushka were seen posing for pictures at the airport while the former suggested a camera angle to the paparazzi.

"Yaha pe (here)," he said, while making a gesture with his hand, suggesting a camera angle while posing.

Kohli was dressed in a casual full-sleeve sweatshirt, pants and with his cap on, while Anushka was in a white oversized hoodie and a cap.

Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram here:

Virat Kohli in focus as RCB eye another away win

RCB were scheduled to play SRH at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the game was moved from Bengaluru to Lucknow due to a rain threat. Their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy was washed out due to persistent rain.

The team may not mind playing away, as they have done exceptionally well on the road this season. They have won all six away matches so far this year.

The focus will be on Virat Kohli as they gear up for an important clash against SRH. This will likely be his first full game after announcing retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12.

More importantly, he has been in good form with the bat for RCB this season. The right-hander has scored 505 runs from 11 innings with seven half-centuries, all coming in a winning cause.

Having already qualified for the playoffs, RCB will have their eyes set on a top-two finish.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
