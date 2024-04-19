"Yahi kaam aapne 19 nov ko kardia hota toh aaj hamara dil na tuta hota"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's comfortable win vs CSK in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comfortably by eight wickets in the 34th match of IPL 2024 on Friday (April 19) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, CSK scored a decent total of 176/6 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja (54*) and Ajinkya Rahane (36) performed decently in the top order. Moeen Ali (30) and MS Dhoni (28*) then provided a finishing blitz with cameos in the end. Krunal Pandya bowled an impressive three-over spell and picked up two wickets while conceding only 16 runs.

In reply, LSG openers KL Rahul (82) and Quinton de Kock (54) gave a solid start in the chase. They had a 134-run partnership to set up a platform for a comfortable win. However, both departed without finishing the job completely. Nicholas Pooran (23*) and Marcus Stoinis (8*) then took the hosts over the line in 19 overs with a couple of boundaries.

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between CSK and LSG on Friday night in IPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"I feel 180-190 could have been a good score"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss in IPL 2024 clash vs LSG

At the post-match presentation, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the loss against LSG and said:

"We finished off really well but after the powerplay, we could not kick on until 14-15th over. Kept losing wickets at regular intervals and felt we were 10-15 runs short.

About the pitch, he said:

"Slightly difficult, yes. But with this impact player rule, you maybe need 10-20 runs extra. It was sluggish to start off with but with dew coming in later...I feel 180-190 could have been a good score."

Ruturaj added:

"This (lack of powerplay wickets) is the one area we would like to improve on. It puts opposition on the back foot if we get powerplay wickets, especially when we are 10 runs short, and one area we need to definitely work on. Good to play them (LSG) again. We will come up with our homework done."

DC will face SRH in the next match of IPL 2024 on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

