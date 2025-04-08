Yash Dayal poses with Rohit Sharma and gets jersey autographed after MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal posed for a photo with former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma and received an autograph on his jersey from the veteran batter. The two teams clashed in the 20th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, April 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After being asked to bat first, RCB posted a massive total of 221/5 in their 20 overs, powered by fifties from veteran Virat Kohli (67 off 42 balls) and captain Rajat Patidar (64 off 32 balls). Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 22 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (40* off 19 balls) also made valuable contributions.

In reply, Rohit was dismissed for 17 off nine balls by Yash in the second over. Tilak Varma played a brilliant knock, scoring 56 off 29 balls, while Hardik Pandya added a quickfire 42 off 15 balls. However, it wasn't enough as MI finished at 209/9, falling short by 12 runs.

Following the game, RCB pacer Yash shared a post on Instagram featuring a photo with Rohit Sharma, along with a jersey signed by the Mumbai batter. He captioned the post:

“Beyond grateful & unforgettable moment… with Rohit bhaiya.”

Meanwhile, RCB is in third place on the points table with six points from four games, while MI sits eighth with just two points from five matches.

Yash Dayal has been having a fine season with the ball in IPL 2025

Yash Dayal was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for INR 5 crore ahead of the 2025 mega-auction. The left-arm seamer has lived up to expectations so far in the 2025 IPL, taking five wickets in four matches at an average of 21.80 and an economy rate of 8.38.

Overall, the 27-year-old has played 32 IPL matches, claiming 33 wickets, with his best performance being 3/20.

