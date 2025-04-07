Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma showed signs of returning to form during his brief knock of 17 runs during the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. Opening the batting in the IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit smacked two fours and a six before losing his stumps to Yash Dayal.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar almost dismissed Rohit Sharma for a duck on the first ball, but the ball did not carry to the slips. Rohit took full advantage of the reprieve and showed intent in the middle, scoring a maximum off Kumar's bowling.

Yash Dayal came in to bowl the second over. Rohit started with a dot ball and then whacked two fours off the next two balls. Since MI had to chase a 222-run target, Rohit did not stop and tried for another boundary on the next ball.

However, the MI opener misjudged the line and lost his stumps. Reacting to his brief knock, a popular X user wrote:

"A few glimpses with bat, hopefully a big score soon."

Another X user pointed out how Rohit looked in good touch, but just one bad shot cost him his wicket.

"Today he was in a good form... But bad luck," she tweeted.

Another X user mentioned how fans got a glimpse of how much cricket Rohit still has left in him and tweeted:

"Got a glimpse of what Rohit can do and what he is capable of, yes disappointed but not broken. He has said that he is still alive and we will definitely see some big knocks in the coming time."

"Once Rohit Sharma returns to form it's over for everyone"- Fans react to MI opener's 17-run knock

There were some light-hearted tweets about Rohit's form as well. The MI opener is yet to play a big knock in IPL 2025. Reacting to his form this season, an X user joked:

"Once Rohit Sharma returns to form it's over for everyone. But I think by then it will be over for MI too this season."

Another fan loved the way Sharma hit Kumar for a six in the first over as he tweeted:

"Ro Super Hit Sharma Shot." (fire cracker emoji)

Rohit's excellent start helped MI gain some momentum in the run-chase. It will be interesting to see if they can chase down the 222-run target.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More