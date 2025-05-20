"Ye apni puri IPL kamai fine me de dega" - Fans react as Digvesh Rathi receives heavy fine and suspension after LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi was fined 50 per cent of his match fees and handed a one-match suspension following his heated exchange with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Abhishek Sharma. The incident took place on Monday, May 19, when the two sides squared off at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, in match 61 of IPL 2025.

Rathi was punished for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. He has accumulated five demerit points for three Level 1 offenses this season. As a result, the 25-year-old will miss LSG's forthcoming fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22.

The spinner has been in the limelight for his customary notebook celebration. However, his angry send-off after dismissing Abhishek on Monday ignited a verbal spat between the two. The SRH opener was also fined 25 per cent of his match fees following the altercation.

It is worth mentioning that Rathi was previously fined 25 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees after Level 1 offenses during LSG's IPL 2025 matches against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Digvesh Rathi was signed by LSG at his base price of ₹30 lakh during the mega auction. The bowler copping another fine sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

"There should be one more stat added in the next IPL, 'MOST FINE PAID'," joked a fan.

"Jo money auction mai aye poore gaye na [The money he received in the auction is all gone right]," wrote a fan.

"Ye apni puri IPL kamai fine me de dega [He will use all his IPL earnings for fine]," chimed in yet another.

Digvesh Rathi has earned massive praise for his impressive bowling exploits. He is LSG's leading wicket-taker of the season, with 14 wickets across 12 outings at an economy rate of 8.18.

LSG suffered a six-wicket loss to SRH, failing to defend a 206-run target. They have been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race following the defeat. Rathi registered figures of 4-0-37-2 in the clash.

"We spoke after the game, it's all well now" - Abhishek Sharma on his heated exchange with Digvesh Rathi in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Abhishek Sharma played a scintillating knock in the run-chase, scoring 59 runs off just 20 balls at a strike rate of 295. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his blistering batting.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Abhishek stated that he had a word with Digvesh Rathi after the game and the two have sorted it out. Here's what he said about his argument and his performance in the encounter:

"We (him and Digvesh Rathi) spoke after the game, it's all well now. If I was batting first, I would have had other plans, but then when you're chasing 200, you need to be a bit cautious. If you ask any international player, they will tell you that you need to win the powerplay. I wanted to express myself and if I do well, the team will eventually do well. It gives you an extra edge that you're representing your country, had the same plan and if it is the first ball, I will knock it around."

SRH are also not in contention for a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs either. With nine points from 12 matches, the last season's runners-up are placed eighth in the table.

