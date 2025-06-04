"Ye dukh khatam hogaya be"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB edge past PBKS and lift IPL 2025 trophy 

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a narrow six-run victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final. The match was played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As a result, RCB ended their 18-year wait and lifted the IPL trophy for the first time.

RCB batted first in the game after losing the toss and notched up a respectable total of 190/9 in 20 overs. It came on the back of a collective effort from their batting unit. Virat Kohli top-scored with a sensible knock of 43 (35), while Jitesh Sharma played an impactful cameo of 24 (10) in the death overs.

In reply, Shashank Singh (61*) and Josh Inglis (39) fought hard and tried their best for PBKS. However, they could only reach 184/7 at the end, falling seven runs short of the victory. Krunal Pandya stole the show with a match-winning spell of 4-017-2 for the Royal Challengers in the successful defense.

The thrilling IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RCB entertained the fans on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"This win is as much as for the fans, as it is for the team"- Virat Kohli after RCB lift IPL 2025 trophy after beating PBKS in the final

After the conclusion of the final, RCB stalwart Virat Kohli reflected on the memorable IPL trophy win, saying:

"This win is as much as for the fans, as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years, was part of this team in my youth. Tried to win every season, gave it everything I have. Unbelievable feelings, thought this day would never come. Amazing feeling to finally having won the IPL. What he's (AB de Villiers) done for the franchise is unbelievable. This much is as much yours, that is us.

"It's right up there, if I have to be honest. I've been loyal to this team. I've had moments, otherwise, I stuck to this team, they stood behind me. This is far more special, than anything else. My heart is with Bengaluru, my soul is with Bengaluru. I'm someone who wants to win big tournaments. Tonight I'll sleep like a baby," Kohli elaborated.

What were your favorite moments from this IPL match? Let us know in the comments section.

