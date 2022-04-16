"Ye taufa humne khudko diya hai!" - Fans erupt as KL Rahul punishes MI with century in 100th IPL game

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul once again unleashed his best against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. He smashed his second 100 against the same franchise in his 100th IPL game. The 29-year-old averaged a massive 66.1 against MI coming into this encounter and he proved why he loves batting against this opposition.
KL Rahul has had just one half-century this season coming into this game. However, he showed his class and ripped apart the MI bowling attack as his team posted a mammoth 199/4 in their 20 overs.
Fans on Twitter hailed KL Rahul for proving once again why he is one of the best T20 batters in India. Here are some of the reactions:
KL Rahul's ton puts LSG in command
Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first and unleashed spin against Rahul and Quinton de Kock by introducing Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen in the powerplay. De Kock did play a few shots but was trapped in front inside the powerplay.
Manish Pandey made his comeback into the side and had a point to prove. He was happy to play second fiddle to Rahul, who kept playing some scintillating shots at the other end. The duo had a great partnership and the stage was set for Marcus Stoinis to provide a big finish.
However, MI bowlers clawed their way back into the innings with wickets from Pandey and Stoinis. Jaydev Unadkat was impressive with his change of pace and Jasprit Bumrah was, as usual, miserly with the ball.
However, Tymal Mills and Allen had an outing to forget as the duo were plundered for more than a 100 runs in their seven overs. Rahul remained unbeaten on 103 and a strong final over from Unadkat meant that LSG fell just short of the 200-run mark.
However, against the MI batting line-up that hasn't fired on all cylinders this season, LSG will fancy their chances of getting another two points. The five-time IPL champions will need to bat out of their skin to get their first points on the board this season.