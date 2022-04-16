"Ye taufa humne khudko diya hai!" - Fans erupt as KL Rahul punishes MI with century in 100th IPL game

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul once again unleashed his best against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. He smashed his second 100 against the same franchise in his 100th IPL game. The 29-year-old averaged a massive 66.1 against MI coming into this encounter and he proved why he loves batting against this opposition.

KL Rahul has had just one half-century this season coming into this game. However, he showed his class and ripped apart the MI bowling attack as his team posted a mammoth 199/4 in their 20 overs.

Fans on Twitter hailed KL Rahul for proving once again why he is one of the best T20 batters in India. Here are some of the reactions:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

1. Pick all the Rahul's

2. Pick all the Yadav's

3. Pick players playing vs old team #MIvLSG #IPL2022 My 3 Fantasy rules for this season:1. Pick all the Rahul's2. Pick all the Yadav's3. Pick players playing vs old team My 3 Fantasy rules for this season:1. Pick all the Rahul's 2. Pick all the Yadav's3. Pick players playing vs old team 😄 #MIvLSG #IPL2022 https://t.co/ybspwPHR1B

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns KL Rahul becomes the first player to score a hundred on the 100th game in IPL history. KL Rahul becomes the first player to score a hundred on the 100th game in IPL history.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul against Mumbai Indians in the IPL since 2016:



- 23 (14).

- 68* (53).

- 24 (20).

- 94 (60).

- 71* (57).

- 100* (64).

- 17 (19).

- 77 (51).

- 60* (52).

- 21 (22).

- 103* (60).



- What a player, just tremendous by KL. KL Rahul against Mumbai Indians in the IPL since 2016:- 23 (14).- 68* (53).- 24 (20).- 94 (60).- 71* (57).- 100* (64).- 17 (19).- 77 (51).- 60* (52).- 21 (22).- 103* (60).- What a player, just tremendous by KL. https://t.co/Ypfz6AEPED

Sagar @sagarcasm KL Rahul went from 21st position to 2nd position in Orange Cap race in 1 innings KL Rahul went from 21st position to 2nd position in Orange Cap race in 1 innings https://t.co/U0ypBnhDyE

Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24 KL Rahul is fast becoming one of my top 3 batters in the world to watch! KL Rahul is fast becoming one of my top 3 batters in the world to watch!

Prajakta @18prajakta

#MIvLSG ‘Shut the noise,’ says KL Rahul. What a glorious hundred. ‘Shut the noise,’ says KL Rahul. What a glorious hundred.#MIvLSG

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



Well played, KL Rahul 100 for the LSG skipper.Well played, KL Rahul 100 for the LSG skipper.Well played, KL Rahul 👏

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill KL Rahul is the second captain in IPL after Virat Kohli to score multiple centuries. And he does it in his 100th IPL match! KL Rahul is the second captain in IPL after Virat Kohli to score multiple centuries. And he does it in his 100th IPL match!

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS CENTURY! How much does KL Rahul love Mumbai? 2nd ton vs Mumbai. First guy to hit a century in his 100th IPL game? Top knock, accelerated well today. Good stuff. CENTURY! How much does KL Rahul love Mumbai? 2nd ton vs Mumbai. First guy to hit a century in his 100th IPL game? Top knock, accelerated well today. Good stuff.

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43 KL Rahul. Absolute beauty. 100 in 100th IPL match! What an innings. Thats the way to respond. #IPL2022 KL Rahul. Absolute beauty. 100 in 100th IPL match! What an innings. Thats the way to respond. #IPL2022

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns KL Rahul is the first batsman to score hundred for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL history. KL Rahul is the first batsman to score hundred for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL history. https://t.co/xezUNQyDJd

Juman @cool_rahulfan

But the reason you don't !



The day K L Rahul started playing Cricket.

The spelling of word 'Class' changed to 'KLass'



@klrahul11 • #LSG 'KLass' The word you know.But the reason you don't !The day K L Rahul started playing Cricket.The spelling of word 'Class' changed to 'KLass' 'KLass' The word you know.But the reason you don't !The day K L Rahul started playing Cricket.The spelling of word 'Class' changed to 'KLass' @klrahul11 • #LSG https://t.co/VgYQ6qiGtJ

Sagar @sagarcasm KL Rahul scoring a 100 in his 100th game KL Rahul scoring a 100 in his 100th game https://t.co/zGJWxon4Q6

KL Rahul's ton puts LSG in command

Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first and unleashed spin against Rahul and Quinton de Kock by introducing Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen in the powerplay. De Kock did play a few shots but was trapped in front inside the powerplay.

Manish Pandey made his comeback into the side and had a point to prove. He was happy to play second fiddle to Rahul, who kept playing some scintillating shots at the other end. The duo had a great partnership and the stage was set for Marcus Stoinis to provide a big finish.

However, MI bowlers clawed their way back into the innings with wickets from Pandey and Stoinis. Jaydev Unadkat was impressive with his change of pace and Jasprit Bumrah was, as usual, miserly with the ball.

However, Tymal Mills and Allen had an outing to forget as the duo were plundered for more than a 100 runs in their seven overs. Rahul remained unbeaten on 103 and a strong final over from Unadkat meant that LSG fell just short of the 200-run mark.

However, against the MI batting line-up that hasn't fired on all cylinders this season, LSG will fancy their chances of getting another two points. The five-time IPL champions will need to bat out of their skin to get their first points on the board this season.

