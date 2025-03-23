"You beauty" - Hardik Pandya reacts to brother Krunal's excellent spell in KKR vs RCB match of IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya starred with the ball in the team's opening match of IPL 2025 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, March 22. Krunal's brother Hardik Pandya shared an Instagram story, lauding his sibling's bowling exploits.

Krunal was the pick of the RCB bowlers in the clash, registering figures of 3/29 from his full quota of four overs. The left-arm spinner claimed the important wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic spell.

Reacting to his brother's wonderful performance, Hardik wrote on his Instagram story via X:

"You beauty my bro."

Krunal Pandya helped RCB restrict KKR to 174/8 in 20 overs. RCB chased down the target in 16.2 overs to clinch a comprehensive seven-wicket win. Openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt notched up half-centuries, finishing with scores of 59* and 56, respectively.

Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025. However, he will miss the team's opening game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday due to a one-match ban. He was handed the punishment for overrate-related offenses following MI's final league match last year.

"When I got into the side, I realised how much of madness is associated with RCB" - Krunal Pandya on being part of the Bengaluru team

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Krunal Pandya highlighted the immense craze RCB have among their fans. He stated that is enjoying the support from the crowd.

Commenting on his bowling, he emphasized that his focus was on using his variations and change of pace well in those conditions. The 33-year-old said:

"Nothing, I just realised when you play in front of such a huge crowd, you have to narrow down your focus. Glad I could deliver today. I mean you have to go with the play with how skill sets are improving. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to pace. Change of pace bowling works well for me."

"I mean now Jitesh knows I can do anything, bowl a bumper and a wide yorker. When you have something in your armoury, why not use that. When I got into the side, I realised how much of madness is associated with RCB. It feels good when crowd is backing you. It's been great after joining the squad," Krunal added.

RCB will now face CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28.

