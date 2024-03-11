"You can get out any time" - Harbhajan Singh on why Glenn Maxwell could struggle against Ravindra Jadeja in CSK vs RCB game in IPL 2024

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Glenn Maxwell will find it difficult to dominate Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja when the two teams lock horns in the IPL 2024 opener at the Chepauk on March 22.

Having played a lot of cricket over the years at the venue, Harbhajan understands that spinners get a lot of help. He believes the batters need to get themselves in before going for the big shots.

Speaking to Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh explained why Glenn Maxwell may not be able to play his natural game in Chennai against Ravindra Jadeja.

"It is a big task for anyone to just go out there and start hitting those sixes," he said. "You have to give yourself time to play in singles and doubles. If you don't play 10 balls here before you start hitting those boundaries, I think you're putting yourself in a danger zone. You can get out any time. So in this particular battle, I think Jadeja will be ahead of Maxwell on that wicket, where it will do a little bit for Jadeja. It will hold a bit. There will be a bit of side spin as well."

However, Harbhajan also understands the X-factor that Maxwell brings to the table. He added:

"On Maxwell's day, he is unstoppable. But on this wicket, yes, it will be hard for anyone to start hitting sixes from the ball one. But the only person who can do is, is Maxwell. Let’s see who win this rivalry.”

In all T20 cricket, Glenn Maxwell has scored 70 runs in 51 balls against Jadeja. However, the Australian star has also been dismissed as many as six times.

"Backing Jadeja, but be cautious of Glenn Maxwell" - Matthew Hayden

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden was also present in the discussion and agreed with Harbhajan about Jadeja getting more help from the Chennai surface. However, the former CSK opener also shed light on Maxwell's exploits against Chennai in the past, saying:

"He has got that X factor, that weirdness about the way that he goes about his match play that can take an opposition side out of their comfort zone, promote panic, and then win a game of cricket off his own. But he's one of those unique characters. Backing Jadeja, but be cautious of Maxwell, because he loves Chennai Super Kings as a match-up."

Glenn Maxwell has a career strike rate of 187.63 against the Chennai Super Kings and has scored 364 runs from 12 games against them. He will be the key for RCB if they want to beat the defending champions in their own den.

