"You can be at peace now knowing that all you ever gave was your EVERYTHING" - AB de Villiers' wife pens a heartfelt note

AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, marking an end to his decade-long association with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The development left everyone heartbroken on Friday afternoon as the former Proteas skipper started trending across all social media platforms. His wife Danielle de Villiers also posted a heartfelt note on Instagram as the talismanic batter bid goodbye to cricket for one final time.

Taking to Instagram, Danielle wrote:

"My love, where do I even begin? It has been an honour and a privilege to be your partner and watch you as you journeyed through your incredibly successful career over the past 14 years. Your love and passion for the game is matchless. Your insane talent... Well, there I really am at a loss for words. You are untouchable."

"Through all the highs and praise you’ve received, you have always remained the most humble human being that I know. And through all the lows and disappointments (and there were many) you never gave up. You always looked up, stood up and fought back stronger. You can be at peace now knowing that all you ever gave was your EVERYTHING. I saw it first-hand," Danielle de Villiers added.

Adding further, Danielle de Villiers wrote that she is confident that her husband will be equally successful in the next chapter of his life.

"I have learnt so much from you, and I’m not the only one. You have impacted so many lives in the most inspiring way. Through cricket, but also because of the man that you are and your faith that radiates in everything you do. I would have supported you for 20 more years if that’s what your heart wanted, but now I will continue to stand by your side and hold your hand as we embark upon our next chapter. I know you will find great success in everything you take on!"

"Ek is so, so trots op jou my engel. Jy is ons hero, en dit sal jy vir altyd bly," Danielle de Villiers signed off.

AB de Villiers and his wife dated for about five years before the cricketer proposed to her for marriage in front of one of the world’s seven wonders, the Taj Mahal, in 2012. The couple was in the country for the IPL when he took her to the Taj Mahal.

They finally tied the knot in 2013 in the same hotel which was once managed by Danielle’s parents John and Alida Swart where they met for the first time. They are blessed with two sons and a daughter.

"I’ve become half Indian now and I’m proud of that" - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers admitted that he has been contemplating the decision for quite some time now. The 37-year-old batsman, who is one of the most loved overseas cricketers, expressed his love for Royal Challengers Bangalore on his goodbye speech.

“I’m going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. People come & go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I’ve become half Indian now & I’m proud of that,” De Villiers said.

AB de Villiers signs off as the sixth highest run-getter in IPL history with 5162 runs in 184 matches, including three centuries.

