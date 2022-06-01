"In 6 overs, you can probably expect even 100-120 runs" - Sunil Gavaskar on why Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant should bat in middle-order together for India

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been highly impressed with the way Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya led his team to success in their maiden season.

Pandya has been absent from the Indian squad since the 2021 T20 World Cup as he needed to recover from a back injury. He has also taken time off to work on his bowling.

Krunal Pandya @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7 People had written you off but you keep writing history. Wish I was there when more than a lakh people were cheering your name. People had written you off but you keep writing history. Wish I was there when more than a lakh people were cheering your name. ❤️ @hardikpandya7 https://t.co/0zDjRIVXuz

Pandya's efforts bore fruit in the IPL 2022 season as he managed 487 runs and also picked up eight wickets. While speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar explained why Pandya and Rishabh Pant will be a powerful duo for India at the death. He said:

"I think he'll probably be slotted at five or six. Just imagine, if India has a Hardik Pandya and a Rishabh Pant at five or six. They can probably swap around a little bit - that is going to be some explosive combination from the 14th to the 20th over. In six overs, you can probably expect even maybe 100-120 runs."

Looking forward to Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya batting at five or six: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar stressed the importance of having an X factor in the Indian team if they want to win the T20 World Cup later this year. He feels the combination of Pant and Pandya will serve the exact purpose and he can't wait to see what they bring together to the table. Gavaskar stated:

"They are capable of doing that. So, that's going to be an exciting aspect. That's something I'm really looking forward to - Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya batting at five or six."

After winning the IPL 2022 title, Pandya mentioned in a press conference that he is determined to win the World Cup for India. If he continues his form with both bat and ball, he could be an incredible asset to the Men in Blue in the showpiece event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far