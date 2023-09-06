“You carry our hopes and dreams” – Shikhar Dhawan’s heartfelt message after missing out on India’s 2023 World Cup squad

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most optimistic players to have graced the game of cricket. The 37-year-old came up with a heartfelt message for the Team India squad despite missing out on a 2023 ODI World berth. The tournament is slated to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

For the uninitiated, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member India squad on Tuesday, September 6. Reacting to the development, Dhawan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote:

“Congratulations to my fellow teammates & friends chosen to represent India in the WC 2023 tournament! With the prayers and support of 1.5 billion people, you carry our hopes and dreams. May you bring the cup back home and make us proud! Go all out, Team India! #ChakDePhatte #WorldCup”

The selectors have picked India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the first-choice openers. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been included both as a backup opener and middle order, depending on the circumstances.

Dhawan was never in the race to the ODI World Cup, having played his last 50-over game against Bangladesh in December last year. The senior batter was dropped from Team India after his poor performances.

The left-hander scored just 25 runs in three ODIs against South Africa at home before returning with 103 runs in as many away games against New Zealand. Dhawan then managed just 18 runs, including three single-digit scores in as many outings in Bangladesh.

In an interview earlier this year, Dhawan said that he would’ve preferred Shubman Gill over himself. He told Aaj Tak:

"I feel the way Shubman [Gill] is (playing at the moment). Like he was playing two formats and performing well in Tests and T20s. If I was the selector, then definitely would have given the chance to Shubman. Would have selected Shubman over Shikhar."

The Delhi-born cricketer was last in action for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He scored 373 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 142.91, including three fifties.

India's squad for 2023 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

The Men in Blue will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Click here to check out the full schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup.