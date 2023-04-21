"You don't change kids' nappies that often" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's IPL 2023 loss to Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra has criticized the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for changing both their openers for their IPL 2023 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Nitish Rana and Co. were bowled out for 127 after being asked to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20. The Capitals chased down the target with four wickets and as many balls to spare to register their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned the Kolkata Knight Riders for making a plethora of changes to their XI and especially their openers, saying:

"Kolkata made four changes. Who makes so many changes? No one has changed as many openers as they have done. If we see the last two years of this tournament, this team has changed the most opening pairs. You don't change kids' nappies that often."

While acknowledging that Rahmanullah Gurbaz's exclusion was expected, the former KKR player was not too pleased about Narayan Jagadeesan getting dropped, elaborating:

"They got Litton Das and Jason Roy to open this time around. Jagadeesan was doing okay but he was made to sit out. I was seeing Rahmanullah Gurbaz going, there is doubt about that but there were four changes in total. Neither Lockie Ferguson nor Tim Southee was there."

Jason Roy gave a decent account of himself by top-scoring for KKR with a 39-ball 43. Litton Das, on the other hand, managed just four runs off as many deliveries and made a few errors as a wicketkeeper during DC's chase.

"Wickets kept falling one after the other" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's batting collapse

The KKR batters were found wanting in their shot selection. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Kolkata Knight Riders innings, Aakash Chopra highlighted that they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, observing:

"They got to bat first and wickets started falling right from the start. Litton Das got out, Venkatesh Iyer got out for zero, Nitish Rana played a bad shot to get out, and then wickets kept falling one after the other."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also questioned KKR for sending Andre Russell at No. 8, stating:

"Andre Russell came to bat very late and I am thinking - what are you doing? Don't send Andre Russell if you have to send him at No. 8 because only bowlers were left after him. Even Narine came ahead of him."

Chopra praised Russell for striking a few lusty blows in the last over. However, he criticized the Jamaican big-hitter for not farming the strike while batting alongside Umesh Yadav.

