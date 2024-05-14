"You cannot have a collective strike rate and really criticize anybody for that" - Ambati Rayudu defends Virat Kohli amidst 'strike rate' criticism

Former Team India batter Ambati Rayudu has defended Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli amidst criticism around his batting strike rate by calling for a detailed look into the match situation and playing surface rather than a collective number. Despite boasting an excellent strike rate of over 155 in the ongoing IPL, Kohli has been called out for his batting tempo in certain innings during the tournament.

The 35-year-old is leading the run-scoring charts this season with 661 runs at an average of 66.10 in 13 outings.

In a conversation with Star Sports, as quoted by Hindustan Times, Rayudu said on Kohli's strike rate criticism:

"I think about the strike rate. It entirely depends on the surface and the given match. You cannot have a collective strike rate and really criticize anybody for that. On a given day, if you are batting under par, you say you need to score 200 and with your strike rate, you can only score 160, then you should be criticized."

"But on a given day, you can only score 140, like how Ruturaj got 40 off 40, that's a crucial knock. I think collective stats should not really be taken into consideration and Virat Kohli has been batting beautifully and specially against spinners this year, he has been playing those slog sweeps onside and I don't think he should be criticised. He should not be criticised for any format, anywhere in the world," he added.

Despite Kohli increasing his batting tempo this season, his career IPL strike rate remains a slightly below-par 131.80 in 250 games. The champion batter has also scored his runs at a strike rate of just over 138 in T20Is.

"He showed a lot of intent in the middle overs against the spinners" - Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh echoed Ambati Rayudu's sentiments and praised Virat Kohli for evolving against spin during this IPL despite his legendary status.

After playing at strike rates in the range of 120 from IPL 2020 to 2022, the 35-year-old improved the figure to almost 140 last year and over 150 in the ongoing season.

"He is a champion player for India. I think he showed a lot of intent in the middle overs against the spinners as Rayudu mentioned. Never seen him playing those sweep shots. Now he is playing those sweep shots over midwicket. That goes on to show that he is trying. Even though he is Virat Kohli, he is still trying to be better than Virat Kohli, you know what we have seen. As long as people are their best, they shouldn't be criticised," said Harbhajan to Star Sports.

Thanks to Kohli's heroics, RCB has made a stellar comeback in the tournament after winning only one of their first eight games. They have won five straight matches and are still alive in the playoff hunt.

RCB will play their final league-stage game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a potential winner-take-all encounter on Saturday, May 18.

