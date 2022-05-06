"You deserve the very best out of life" - Jasprit Bumrah shares a heartfelt note on wife Sanjana Ganesan's birthday

Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah shared a heartfelt note for his wife Sanjana Ganesan, who turned 31 on Friday, May 6.

The ace pacer shared a funny video on his Instagram handle where he was seen trying to click pictures of Sanjana. It looks like Bumrah did a good job behind the lens and the photos were much liked by his wife.

Sharing the short clip on Instagram, Jasprit Bumrah wrote:

"Happy birthday to my lovely wife! You deserve the very best out of life because you are the very best thing that has ever happened to me ❤️"

Incidentally, Bumrah and Sanjana, a renowned sports broadcaster, tied the knot in March last year at a private wedding in Goa in the presence of family and close friends.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old pacer is currently busy with his IPL commitments. He has had an underwhelming tournament so far just like his side Mumbai Indians. The five-time IPL champions languish at the bottom of the points table with only one win in nine outings.

"He has been leaking runs" - Parthiv Patel on Jasprit Bumrah's poor show in IPL 2022

The India international has not looked at his absolute best so far in the competition. Bumrah has managed to scalp only five wickets at an average of 51.20 and a strike rate of 41.20.

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel highlighted that besides his inability to pick wickets, Jasprit Bumrah has also leaked runs. The cricketer expert pointed out that Bumrah will have to lift his performance if Mumbai want to keep their winning run going after eight straight defeats.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Parthiv said:

“Till now, critics were saying that Bumrah wasn’t getting wickets because the batters were negotiating him safely. But, even if that is the case, he has been leaking runs. Every player goes through a phase where he tries everything but nothing works. He will have to start well against GT and pick wickets. Only then Mumbai’s attack will look balanced.”

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 6, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

