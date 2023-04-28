"You don’t see many teams chasing 200-plus runs when you go 7-an-over in the powerplay" - Michael Vaughan on CSK's approach against RR

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has questioned Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) conservative approach in the powerplay against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday in Jaipur. The 48-year-old reckons not many teams have successfully chased down 200-plus after scoring seven runs an over in the powerplay.

Chasing 203, the Super Kings didn't get off to a flyer as Devon Conway lost his wicket on the final ball of the powerplay. Gaikwad was the aggressor as he opened up from the fourth over of the innings.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan said even if the Super Kings had lost a few wickets and kept up with the required run rate, it would've been better as teams must cash in on the powerplay field restrictions. He explained:

"The powerplay from Chennai was a strange one because they only got 42 and lost the wicket of Conway. I wonder if they should have gone a bit hard in the first six.

"Even if they would have lost two to three wickets and scored 60, they would have been up with the run rate. You don’t see many teams chasing 200-plus runs when you go seven-an-over in the powerplay. The powerplay really cost CSK in the chase."

After losing Conway in the sixth over, CSK struggled to hit boundaries at regular intervals. The Royals significantly dented Chennai's run-chase when Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu in the 11th over.

Earlier in the match, RR reached 202 on the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal's 43-ball 77, followed by the finishing exploits of Devdutt Padikkal (27* off 13) and Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15).

"Zampa was excellent coming back into the side" - Michael Vaughan

Elaborating more on the Royals' performance, Vaughan felt the franchise needed such a spirited display after facing two consecutive defeats. The 2005 Ashes-winning captain opined that Adam Zampa, who took three scalps, has given the Royals a healthy selection headache, adding:

"It was needed on the back of two defeats. But they were very professional. Jaiswal really got them on their way with the bat in the powerplay. And after losing two games, you just need to get the momentum going, and I think they did that.

"They were smart in the field. Zampa was excellent coming back into the side. In the IPL, if you get an opportunity, you have to make it count, and he’s made RR’s life a little more difficult because when Trent Boult is fit, what are they going to do?"

The Royals will next take on the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 30.

