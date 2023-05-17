"You are experienced and should know where to ball" - Sunil Gavaskar says Chris Jordan's over was the biggest turning point in MI's loss to LSG

Sunil Gavaskar believes Chris Jordan's extremely expensive over was the biggest turning point in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2023 loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Jordan conceded 24 runs in his final over, the 18th of the innings, as LSG set a challenging 178-run target for MI after being asked to bat first in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16. The hosts then restricted Rohit Sharma and Co. to 172/5 to register a five-run win and climb into third position in the points table.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked whether the 18th over bowled by Chris Jordan was a turning point in the match. He responded:

"The biggest turning point. If you are bowling the 17th or 18th over, you are experienced and should know where to ball. Where all [did] you bowl? He bowled in the slot, a full toss at a perfect height, and then on the leg side where the fielders were inside the circle."

The former Indian skipper pointed out that the England seamer is prone to be expensive, elaborating:

"It implies experience did not mean anything. He is an impact player who makes an impact on his team. It has not happened for the first time. It has happened to him every time. We have seen it in the IPL and when he plays for England as well, his last over goes for a lot of runs."

The Mumbai Indians restricted LSG to 123/3 after 17 overs. However, Stoinis smashed Jordan for two sixes and three fours in the 18th over to change the momentum of the game.

"You were chasing 180 instead of 150" - Sunil Gavaskar on Chris Jordan's over costing the Mumbai Indians

MI picked Chris Jordan as a replacement for Jofra Archer (right). [P/C: Twitter/Mumbai Indians; BCCI]

Sunil Gavaskar reckons Rohit Sharma erred in giving the ball to Chris Jordan at the death, stating:

"This is going to happen if you give the ball to a guy who has an economy close to 10 in the IPL. You were chasing 180 instead of 150. He bowls well in the first two overs when the ball is new. Your bowling is most important in the last few overs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by pointing out that LSG's Mohsin Khan and MI's Akash Madhwal, despite being inexperienced, outbowled Jordan at the death:

"We saw the young Mohsin Khan, how well he bowled the yorkers, and the way he changed his pace. Akash Madhwal bowled well. He is a young player who does not have experience. But see how well he bowled. So why couldn't you do that? You have experience and have been specially called."

Madhwal conceded only six runs in the 17th over of LSG's innings although he gave away 15 runs in the final over. Mohsin, meanwhile, bowled an outstanding last over in MI's chase, conceding only five runs against established big-hitters in Tim David and Cameron Green.

