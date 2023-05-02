"You get what you deserve"- Naveen-ul-Haq hits back at Virat Kohli with a cryptic Instagram Story post LSG vs RCB in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-ul-Haq didn't hold back even after the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where he had a heated exchange with star batter Virat Kohli. The duo were seen exchanging stares and words during the game, which also went on after the match ended.

While the two teams shook hands after the game, Kohli and Naveen were seen having a rather hostile chat which ended with the latter getting even more agitated.

Kohli also seemed to have gestured at his shoe while talking to Naveen and that raised quite a few eyebrows. Many fans questioned Virat Kohli for that particular gesture as they felt it was not needed by a legendary cricketer of his stature.

Kohli posted a quote on his Instagram Story, hinting at how perspectives can change people's thought processes. Here's what the quote read:

"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

Naveen-ul-Haq also took to his Instagram handle and wrote a quote. Here's what his Story read:

"You get what you deserve that's how it should be and that's how it goes."

RCB won the low-scoring match at the Ekana Stadium by 18 runs.

Virat Kohli, Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq fined heavily for breach of IPL Code of Conduct

LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was also involved in a heated exchange with Virat Kohli after the game and this led to the breach of the IPL Code of Conduct. Both Kohli and Gambhir agreed to a level 2 offense and were charged 100 percent of their match fees.

Naveen accepted a level 1 offense, which meant that he was charged 50 percent of his match fees. These sparks have ensured that if the two teams face each other in the playoffs, it will be a fiery encounter.

