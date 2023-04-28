"You got to field" - Sunil Gavaskar questions impact player's role after Ambati Rayudu's second-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the impact player rule of IPL 2023, given the events of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals game. The former legend's statement comes after Ambati Rayudu's second-ball duck against the Royals on Thursday, April 27.

Rayudu, who didn't field in the first innings, perished in his second ball after being subbed for Akash Singh. The right-hander went for a big shot against Ravichandran Ashwin and holed out to Jason Holder at deep mid-wicket.

While commentating, Gavaskar opined that a player coming out to bat must field and pointed out Prithvi Shaw's dismal run with the bat this year. He said:

"You got to field. You can't just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can't do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck."

Shaw, earmarked for a big season by Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, has endured a forgettable season. The youngster's highest score is of 15 in six innings this season.

Rajasthan Royals move to the top of the table after beating Chennai Super Kings twice in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals celebrate their win. (Credits: Twitter)

After two consecutive losses, Rajasthan Royals delivered a complete performance to outclass MS Dhoni and co. by 32 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler set the tone for the Royals with an 86-run stand in 8.2 overs.

Later, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal added 48 off 20 balls to give the required finishing touch. With the ball, Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets between them in seven overs. Shivam Dube scored an explosive fifty, but he had very little support from the other end.

The win sees the Royals remain on top of the table with 10 points from eight matches.

