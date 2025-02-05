“You are the joy and light of our lives” - Wife’s endearing birthday post for India pacer [In Pictures]

Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife, Nupur Nagar, took to social media on Wednesday, February 5, to celebrate her husband's 35th birthday. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on November 23, 2017. They also welcomed their first child, a daughter named Acsah, on November 24, 2021.

On Wednesday, to celebrate Bhuvneshwar’s 35th birthday, Nupur took to Instagram and shared a few pictures, captioning the post:

“Happy Happy Birthday Bhuvi! You are the joy and light of our lives.”

On the cricketing front, the 35-year-old pacer was last seen in action during the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he captained Uttar Pradesh. Bhuvneshwar claimed 11 wickets in nine matches, with an impressive average of 16 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.03.

However, Uttar Pradesh's campaign came to an end in the quarterfinals, where they were defeated by Delhi, led by Ayush Badoni.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last international appearance came in 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his India debut in a T20I match against Pakistan in December 2012, where he took three wickets. Since then, the UP cricketer has played in 87 T20Is, claiming 90 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. His last appearance in the format was against New Zealand in 2022.

The right-arm pacer has also featured in 121 ODIs for India, picking up 141 wickets, including one five-wicket haul. Additionally, he has represented the nation in 21 Tests, taking 63 wickets, with four five-wicket hauls to his name.

The seasoned pacer will be back in action for IPL 2025, where he will represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Bhuvneshwar was bought by RCB for a whopping INR 10.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

To date, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has featured in 176 IPL matches, taking 181 wickets, making him the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. Additionally, he has won the Purple Cap twice, in 2016 and 2017, while representing SunRisers Hyderabad.

