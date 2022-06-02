"You cannot judge if you bowled well or not by your figures" - Arshdeep Singh reflects on his IPL 2022 performances

Punjab Kings (PBKS) seamer Arshdeep Singh reflected on his IPL 2022 outings, saying that the number of wickets is not the right parameter to measure success. He also opened up about his death-bowling show in the edition, stating that it depends on specific batters.

The 23-year-old, who was retained by the Kings ahead of the mega auction, boasts one of the best economy rates of 7.70 in IPL 2022. However, he has scalped only 10 wickets in 14 appearances.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Arshdeep Singh feels that instead of statistics, efforts and level of execution matter the most. He elaborated:

"It's not like that. You cannot judge if you bowled well or not by your figures. Mainly it's about how your effort was and if you gave your 100%, and whether you could execute your plans or not, because execution is in your control, results are not."

The youngster, who debuted in the lucrative league in 2019, came up with one of his best performances in the recently-concluded season against the Chennai Super Kings. He conceded only eight runs in the 19th over against the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to script a narrow victory for Punjab Kings.

"It's very important to adapt to the situation in the middle" - Arshdeep Singh

The left-arm pacer further claimed that they have specific bowlers' meetings based on the opposition batters' strengths and weaknesses before playing any game.

Arshdeep also feels the nature of the pitch plays a critical role; hence, it's essential to keep adapting to the situation.

"Usually in the IPL, we have these bowlers' meetings where you make plans based on the ground dimensions and the batsmen's strong and weak points. Based on that you decide what to bowl to which batsman. But after that, it depends on how the wicket will play because you cannot plan for that. So it's very important to adapt to the situation in the middle."

Arshdeep Singh received his first Indian senior team call-up for the five-game T20 series against South Africa based on his consistent performances for Punjab Kings in the last three IPL seasons.

The first T20I between India and South Africa is scheduled to take place on 9th June in Delhi.

