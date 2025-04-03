"You didn't pick me? Now I will show you" - Virender Sehwag heaps praise on GT star's match-winning exploits vs RCB in IPL 2025

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has praised pacer Mohammed Siraj for his match-winning spell against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 2. Playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT) after spending the last seven years with RCB, Siraj wrecked his old team with a brilliant spell.

Ad

The 31-year-old finished with incredible figures of 3/19 in four overs, as GT restricted RCB to a sub-par 169/8 in 20 overs. Siraj was named the 'Player of the Match' for his efforts after GT chased down the target in a mere 17.5 overs for the loss of only two wickets.

Talking about Siraj in the post-game show on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said (via Hindustan Times):

"He has that fire. And somewhere I feel he is hurt that he wasn't part of the Champions Trophy squad, and I saw that fire. That's what we expect from a young fast bowler. ‘Yeah, you didn’t pick me? Now I will show you.’ I hope he continues with the same intensity and makes a comeback in the Indian team."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"He maintained his record with the new ball in Chinnaswamy. He gave away only 12 or 13 runs in the first three overs. He could've probably bowled the fourth over at the same time, too, he might have taken another wicket. He swings the new ball, and yesterday, he also got help from the wicket."

Ad

Siraj's scalps included the dangerous English duo of Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, along with former RCB teammate Devdutt Padikkal.

"Was emotional because I played for seven years here" - Mohammed Siraj on RCB

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mohammed Siraj said he was nervous to play against his former IPL team, RCB, in Bengaluru. The right-arm pacer was recently left out of India's 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad.

However, he has responded in style with an impressive 2025 IPL season thus far, picking up five wickets in three outings at an average of 21.40.

Speaking about his return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium post-game, Siraj said (via Hindustan Times):

"It was emotional because I played for seven years here. There was some nervousness and some emotion … (but) I have belief that I can do well, irrespective of wherever I am playing and that is my mindset."

Siraj has played a key role in GT's back-to-back wins after they lost their season opener to the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 2022 champions will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next encounter on Sunday, April 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback