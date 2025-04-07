"You don't play spinners at all" - Aakash Chopra questions SRH's playing combination in IPL 2025 loss vs GT

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the playing combination they fielded in their IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He noted that the Hyderabad-based franchise had only one frontline spinner in their bowling attack.

Ad

SRH set GT a 153-run target in Match 19 of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6. The visitors achieved the target with seven wickets and 20 deliveries to spare to climb into second position on the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Washington Sundar (49 off 29) for playing a game-changing knock for GT and opined that SRH might be wondering whether they should have played an additional specialist spinner alongside Zeeshan Ansari.

Ad

Trending

"They (SRH) got wickets with the new ball. Pat Cummins and Mohammad Shami picked up a wicket apiece, but Washi came suddenly from a very unknown quarter. Washington Sundar's story is very interesting. Washi didn't bowl a single over. When he got to bat, he scored 49. How well he batted," Chopra said (3:30).

"They (GT) were stuck at the start, and then came a Simarjeet (Singh) over where 20 runs were scored - two fours and two sixes. Before that, Shubman Gill had hit two fours off Shami's last two balls. Suddenly, four fours and two sixes in eight balls, and the game turned from there. After that, you realized you didn't have spinners. You don't play spinners at all," he added.

Ad

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that SRH could have played either Rahul Chahar or Adam Zampa, highlighting that Kamindu Mendis lacks potency and accuracy as a spinner.

"Your Rahul Chahar is sitting outside. You are not giving chances to Adam Zampa. You go with just Zeeshan Ansari. Kamindu Mendis is an ambidextrous genius, but the truth is that when someone bowls with both hands, he doesn't have that much turn and accuracy, and it was found out," Chopra observed.

Ad

Zeeshan Ansari went wicketless but was reasonably economical, conceding only 33 runs in his four overs. Kamindu Mendis and Abhishek Sharma, the other spinners tried by SRH, also failed to pick up a wicket and gave away 30 runs in their two overs.

"This is the sign of a true leader" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shubman Gill's knock in GT's IPL 2025 win vs SRH

Shubman Gill's unbeaten half-century helped GT register an easy win against SRH. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Sherfane Rutherford for playing a blazing knock during the Gujarat Titans' chase and Shubman Gill for staying till the end and taking his team over the line.

Ad

"Washi got out. Sherfane Rutherford came and sent a ball to the Hussain Sagar Lake. How well he hits. He is also outstanding. However, Shubman Gill, a run chase where there were chances of things going awry. However, he drank his ego, played properly, and stayed till the end. This is the sign of a true leader," he said (4:30).

Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 61 off 43 deliveries with the help of nine fours. Sherfane Rutherford smashed six fours and a massive six in his unbeaten 16-ball 35.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More