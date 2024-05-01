"You are playing against 11 players and 3 Umpire Indians"- Fans express frustration after Ayush Badoni's controversial run-out in LSG vs MI IPL clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni controversially got run out during the IPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. A few fans criticized the third umpire for the decision with their reactions on the X platform.

The moment transpired in the final stages of the match in the 19th over. Ayush Badoni played a cut shot towards the deep cover region to a short and wide delivery from Hardik Pandya. The batters completed the first run quickly and ventured for the second run.

Substitute fielder Naman Dhir fired an accurate throw at the striker's end to make things interesting. Wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan then managed to dislodge the bails after fumbling initially. Badoni put in a dive and managed to cross the crease, but his bat popped into the air.

After watching the replays, the third umpire adjudged Ayush out as he felt the bat was in the air when the led stumps lit up. The batter was shocked by the umpire's call and walked off the field disappointed.

A few fans also resonated with his feelings on X and roasted the umpire and Mumbai Indians for the controversial decision. Here are some of the reactions on the matter:

"How do such things only happen when Mumbai Indians play the game? MI has been fielding impactful players known as 'Umpire Indians' for ages," a fan wrote on X.

"When you play against MI, you are playing against 11 players and 3 Umpire Indians. Still can't believe he gave this out," a fan wrote.

A fan expressed frustration on the third umpire's decision by writing:

"Third Umpire on MI Payroll ???"

"3rd Upmire gave Ayush Badoni run out for this Umpire Indians are back guys!, " another fan wrote on X.

One of the X users felt that the 3rd umpire's decisions should be verified by the 4th umpire while sympathizing with Ayush Badoni. He wrote:

"Ohoooo we need 4th umpire to re-check decisons made by 3rd Umpire. Terrible umpiring. Ayush Badoni was in, the shoulder of his bat did touch the ground before bells were light. Fortunately LSG won and it did not cost them much."

Ayush Badoni's run-out did not have a significant impact on end result as LSG beat MI by 4 wickets in the final over

MI batted first after losing the toss. They scored 144/7 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32), and Tim David (35*). Mohsin Khan scalped two wickets for LSG in the bowling department.

Marcus Stonis then laid down the platform for LSG in the chase with a 62-run knock, coming in at number three. The hosts lost a couple of quick wickets in the end, which made the contest interesting.

Ayush Badoni hit a four in the 18th over, along with a four through leg byes to make things simple again. After his departure in the next over, Nicholas Pooran (14*) stayed calm and finished the chase successfully in 19.2 overs.

