"You're paid to explain the game, not push your bias" - Fans slam Ambati Rayudu over his clarification on MS Dhoni loyalty amid IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu recently reacted to the allegations of him being biased towards Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star MS Dhoni in the ongoing IPL 2025. Rayudu, who is part of the commentary panel for the tournament, admitted that he was always going to remain an ardent Dhoni fan.

The cricketer-turned-commentator has been subjected to online trolling during the season for being a staunch supporter of Dhoni and CSK. Unfazed by the backlash, he suggested that the hate was due to a negative PR campaign.

Ambati Rayudu wrote on X:

"I was a Thala’s fan I am a Thala’s fan I will always be a Thala’s fan. No matter what anyone thinks or does. It will not make a one percent difference. So please stop spending money on paid pr and donate that to charity. Lot of underprivileged people can benefit."

However, Rayudu's clarification didn't go down well with certain fans and they urged the broadcaster to remove the ex-CSK batter from the commentary panel for being biased. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Who you fanboy over is your problem. But when you're behind the mic, you're paid to explain the game, not push your bias. Every player deserves fair talk, and that’s where you flop. Before acting like a fanboy, learn to be a professional commentator. Your commentary isn’t just bad—it’s embarrassing. And that is why you get hate.. except the reality and dont cry about PR all the time," remarked a fan.

"Sir the problem is that you can't act like a Thala fanboy in commentary. We understand your appreciation and respect for MS Dhoni but this shouldn't extend to the commentary box where you're supposed to provide analysis & insights," commented another.

"You can definitely be fan of anyone you want, but commentary should be unbiased, which you are not doing Why don't you leave commentary & start your own YouTube channel & keep showing your Dhoni love, no one will stop you," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Ambati Rayudu himself had a very successful IPL career, winning the championship six times. Apart from him, Rohit Sharma is the only other player to have achieved this feat.

The right-handed batter announced his retirement following the 2023 edition of the T20 league. He amassed 4348 runs across 187 innings in the competition.

"The sword will be wielded tonight" - Ambati Rayudu rallied behind MS Dhoni during PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Ambati Rayudu seemed confident of MS Dhoni playing a match-winning knock in CSK's recently concluded away match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

The Chennai-based side needed to chase a massive 220-run target. When Dhoni walked out to bat, Rayudu remarked that it looked like the veteran cricketer had come out with a sword in his hand.

Here's what Ambati Rayudu said on commentary after Dhoni's arrival (via NDTV):

"It seems MS Dhoni is coming out with a sword in his hand, not bat. The sword will be wielded tonight, and it will be Dhoni's sword that will be wielded."

While Dhoni played a 27-run knock from just 12 deliveries, CSK suffered an 18-run defeat. They are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table, with just a solitary win to their name from five outings.

